NFL Draft Rumors: Insider claims Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton's buzz is shaking up draft order

Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton are two of the best running back prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class. They both have a chance to be selected in the first round, but it will likely depend upon how teams the value the position this year.

The overall perception of running backs in the draft has changed in recent years, with most team electing to wait until at least the mid-rounds before targeting the position. Elite prospects like Jeanty and Hampton can surely be an excpetion as the best rushers can change the otulook of an entire offense.

NFL writer Destin Adams recently discussed the situation from his X account. He explained that teams are particularly high on the running back class this year, which could result in several of them being picked in the first round of the NFL Draft. He named Jeanty and Hampton as the two most likely candidates, but claimed that others could potentially join them as well.

The 32 Beat Writers account on X quote responded to Adams' post and added more context to the situation. They confirmed that Jeanty and Hampton are the top two prospects according to NFL scouts, but explained that whether or not teams are willing to use their premium draft picks on running backs will determine where they and the others eventually fall to.

Kaleb Johnson and TreVeyon Henderson are among the other top prospects in the position behind Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton, but apparently several players have a case to be the third-best in the 2025 NFL Draft, depending upon which scout is analyzing them. The talent is clearly present for an iconic running back class this year, so it will be inetersting to see when they start coming off of the board.

When first RB could be picked in 2025 NFL Draft

Ashton Jeanty

While running backs aren't often selected early on in the first round of the NFL Draft in recent years, elite talents can be an exception. Saquon Barkley and Bijan Robinson represent recent examples of running backs that were selected among the top ten picks.

The Cleveland Browns are the earliest picking team this year that could potentially be looking at running backs. They currently own the number-two overall pick, so it's possible that Ashton Jeanty or Omarion Hampton could be on their radar. Other possibilities early on in the first round are the Las Vegas Raiders at sixth and the Dallas Cowboys at 12th.

