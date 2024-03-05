NFL draft rumors: LSU star Jayden Daniels' camp wary of him being picked by Patriots

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has seen analysts argue for him to be a top-three pick. However, the star has reservations about at least one destination in the top three. The New England Patriots sit in the top half of the United States and, as such, fight the cold every year.

Daniels is rumored to be giving the Patriots reservations about going north, per Patriots reporter Phil A. Perry via JPA Football:

“There are questions among NFL coaches as to how Daniels -- who is from California and played at Arizona State and LSU -- would adapt to the playing conditions in New England.”

Of course, 2024 is a poor year for players hoping to be a top pick and avoid playing in cold conditions for half of the year. All three top picks of the 2024 NFL draft are located in snow-prone areas of the country. The Chicago Bears, coming from arguably one of the coldest metropolises in the continental United States, have the first overall pick.

The Washington Commanders, in the country's capital, also fight the cold yearly. They have the second pick. The Patriots, sitting in Foxborough, Massachusetts, have the third overall pick. The area averages temperatures below 52 degrees in November, December, January and February.

Jayden Daniels echoes Bo Nix's college career arc

Jayden Daniels at ReliaQuest Bowl - Wisconsin vs. LSU

The 2024 NFL draft has two top prospects who followed similar career arcs: Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix. Both started slowly with one school for three years and saw their statistics jump after transferring. Daniels threw for 32 touchdowns in 27 games with Arizona State University. Following his transfer, he threw for 57 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 26 games.

Nix also spent three years at his first school before transferring. With the Auburn Tigers, he threw for 39 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in his first 34 games. Following his transfer, he threw for 74 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 27 games.

Nix and Daniels had their best season at the end of a five-year college career with a transfer after three seasons. Nix threw for 45 touchdowns and three interceptions in 2023, while Daniels threw for 40 touchdowns and four interceptions. Both heated up at the right time, but who will be chosen first?