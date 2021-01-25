NFL Draft Rumors: Three quarterback options for the Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions will reportedly try to trade QB Matthew Stafford this offseason. Naturally, many fans already want to know how the team plans to replace him. The Lions currently have the seventh pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, so they have a good chance to get one of the top quarterback prospects.

Heading into the offseason, the Lions will probably focus on finding Stafford's successor. Meanwhile, the Jets' plans for the second overall pick are a mystery. There's a chance that Detroit could send Matthew Stafford and the team's seventh overall pick to the Jets in a trade for the selection. That way, the Lions could pick the second-best quarterback in the draft

After this potential trade, the Jets could send Sam Darnold to Washington, Indianapolis or another team that need a quarterback. It's definitely going to be an interesting offseason, especially leading into the 2021 NFL Draft.

More on the Lions and quarterback Matthew Stafford parting ways this off-season, with Detroit listening to trade offers for its former No. 1 overall pick starting this week:https://t.co/UWNcWcd6wF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 23, 2021

If the Lions keep their seventh overall pick, they could choose one of the three remaining top quarterback prospects. These players have the tools to that quarterbacks need to lead an NFL franchise. Here's a look at the three college football quarterbacks that could start for the Lions in the 2021 NFL Season.

1) The Detroit Lions select QB Mac Jones, Alabama

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones could be the Detroit Lions starter in 2021

When it comes to maturity and the ability to lead an NFL franchise, Mac Jones is the complete package. Jones is coming from an elite program that faces future NFL talent every week. In the National Championship Game, Jones showed that he is ready to make the jump to the NFL.

🐘💯 @MacJones_10 put up record-breaking pass efficiency numbers this season for @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/vb5j5qEkZZ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 17, 2021

This offseason, the Lions could look for a quarterback that has the same skill set as Matthew Stafford. If they do, Jones would be a great pick at seventh overall. Like Stafford, Jones played in the SEC, and he would bring a winning pedigree to the Lions.

2) The Detroit Lions select QB Zach Wilson, BYU

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson

If Zach Wilson is available when the Lions pick in the first round, the team could opt to choose him as its new franchise quarterback. Many scouts and analysts have Wilson slotted as the third-best quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft. He only trails Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields.

🚨Zach Wilson Film Session III🚨



🏈Game Watched: LA Tech

🏈24/26

🏈325 yards

🏈4 Total TDs (2 Passing, 2 Rushing)



Enjoy pic.twitter.com/rXeeWWHp5c — Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) January 18, 2021

Wilson is more athletic than Stafford, and he would give the Lions a quarterback that could make plays with his legs if he needs to. Wilson also has great arm strength and accuracy. The improvements that he made between his sophomore and junior seasons at BYU are remarkable. The Lions would be getting a young quarterback with tremendous upside if they can land Wilson in the 2021 NFL Draft.

3) The Detroit Lions select QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State

Trey Lance at North Dakota State

With Trey Lance, the Detroit Lions would be taking a gamble on the young quarterback out of North Dakota State. Lance is only a sophomore and has not played a lot of football at the collegiate level. He won all his starts for the Bisons, and he only threw one interception against 30 touchdown passes.

The Lions would probably need to sit Lance for one season before they unleash him on other NFL teams. Bringing in a veteran quarterback to teach Lance could help the Lions speed up his growth. Don't be surprised if the Lions draft Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft.