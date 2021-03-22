NFL Draft Rumors: Where will TE Kyle Pitts land after Patriots sign two TE's in free agency?

University of Florida tight end Kyle Pitts has been selected by the New England Patriots in almost all of the NFL mock drafts this off-season. The Patriots threw a wrench into things after they signed both top tight ends in free agency. With the Patriots signing both Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, it's unlikely they will select Kyle Pitts.

With that being said, Kyle Pitts is still the top-ranked tight end in this year's NFL draft and is ranked high as an overall prospect. Where will he land during the 2021 NFL draft after New England shook things up in free agency?

NFL Draft Rumors: 5 landing spots for Florida Gators TE Kyle Pitts

1) Los Angeles Chargers (13th overall pick)

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert

The Los Angeles Chargers lost their starting tight end Hunter Henry to the New England Patriots this off-season. Los Angeles has gone out and improved its offensive line. Kyle Pitts is a great fit in the pass-heavy Chargers offense and will be a big help to Justin Herbert in 2021.

2) Minnesota Vikings (14th overall pick)

Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings have lost two big offensive pieces in the last two off-seasons. They lost Kyle Rudolph this off-season and traded away Stefon Diggs last off-season. With the 2021 season meaning a lot to Kirk Cousins, adding Kyle Pitts will give him three reliable targets to throw the football to in the 2021-2022 NFL season.

Kyle Pitts didn't drop a single pass in 2020. pic.twitter.com/jy01bjX47W — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 15, 2021

3) Arizona Cardinals (16th overall pick)

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals want more talent at the tight end position. If both the Chargers and Vikings pass on Kyle Pitts, it's unlikely he will fall past the Cardinals. Arizona may be impatient and trade up to land the tight end if he is still available because no one can trust Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

4) Las Vegas Raiders (17th overall pick)

Los Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders' leading receiver in targets and receiving yards was their tight end Darren Waller. Las Vegas utilizes its tight ends as much as any NFL team. Adding Kyle Pitts with the 17th overall pick will give the Raiders two reliable pass-catching tight ends for Derek Carr.

Highest-graded tight end seasons since 2014



1. Kyle Pitts ('20): 96.2



2. George Kittle ('15): 93.8



3. Hunter Henry ('15): 92.4 pic.twitter.com/v5rIXxLuZ0 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 15, 2021

5) Indianapolis Colts (21st overall pick)

Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts landed former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. They are also trying to land the Eagles tight end Zach Ertz. If the Colts strike out with landing Ertz, look for them to trade up to take Kyle Pitts.