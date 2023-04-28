NFL Draft Rumors: Will Levis bidding war starting to emerge as Steelers field calls on #32 pick

Day 1 wasn't supposed to end like this for Will Levis. The Kentucky quarterback was widely accepted as one of the top four QBs in his class.

As such, Levis was one of 17 players to accept an invitation to the 2023 NFL Draft. An out-of-nowhere rumor on Reddit even went so far as to insinuate that he'd be the second QB off the board, potentially to the Texans.

Instead, 'Will Levis goes undrafted' was slapped across the papers at the end of Day 1, and while three QBs - Bryce Young to Panthers, C.J. Stroud to Texans, Anthony Richardson to Colts - went off the board, Levis was left waiting to be called upon.

However, it appears the Kentucky QB won't have to wait all that long on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Multiple teams made calls to teams at the bottom of the first and were believed to be targeting Kentucky QB Will Levis. Now the bidding is underway for the first pick of Round 2. The #Steelers' phone was already ringing for the No. 32 pick before Round 1 ended, per sources.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported this morning that the Steelers' phone 'was already ringing' for the #32 pick before the end of Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

QB-needy teams, it appears, are willing to take a swing at Will Levis with the first pick of the second round.

What happened to Will Levis' draft stock on Day 1?

On the eve of Day 1, there was intense buzz that Levis would be the second QB off the board. Even oddsmakers had slashed the numbers on Levis ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

It appears, however, that a toe injury may have given teams pause on the Kentucky QB.

Adam Kramer @KegsnEggs I didn't think Will Levis was worthy of a top 10 pick but I think we can cool it with the green room shots. Complete with ESPN analytics updates about how there was less than a 1% chance Will Levis would still be available by pick 22.

Chris Mortenson claimed a left toe injury that caused him to miss two games last year was "problematic" for one team that initially considered drafting him. Levis, however, noted that the toe had healed and he was good to go.

Levis also had a pre-draft meeting with the New England Patriots, garnering enough buzz to signal he would be drafted in the first round. Bill Belichick's Patriots, however, ended up picking Oregon's Christian Gonzalez, landing a big win with the #17 pick.

D’ROY GARDNER @iamSauceGardner Will Levis… God makes no mistakes. You will be great. Will Levis… God makes no mistakes. You will be great.

2023 NFL Draft: Will Levis landing spots on Day 2

Considering a number of QB-needy teams have already had their pick of quarterbacks on Day 1 and through free agency, it appears Levis' destinations are down to about four teams.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could consider the Kentucky prospect, but will have to trade up from #50 to snap up the QB. The Titans are also reportedly on the lookout for a replacement for Ryan Tannehill. Tennessee could, therefore, be a potential destination for Levis.

The Rams and the Raiders could also take a shot at a QB, considering LA is *quite* QB-needy at the moment with no clear back-up for Matthew Stafford, who's still working his way back from injury.

