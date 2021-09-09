NFL Free Agency: 3 Free Agents the Chiefs should target

The Kansas City Chiefs fell one game short of back-to-back Super Bowl wins last year. The Chiefs should be pulling out all the stops, with the team technically on a decline. This means taking a long look at some of the new free agents available after cut day, as the season kicks off. Here is a look at three free agents that would make a ton of sense for the red team.

Three free agents the Chiefs should sign, like, now

#1 - Cam Newton, QB

The Chiefs have a near-perfect offense at the most important positions. However, if Patrick Mahomes goes down with a season-ending injury, the team's year is over. Chad Henne, for all of the good he has shown in his brief stints, cannot win the Super Bowl. However, Cam Newton has been in a Super Bowl before.

If Mahomes is ever unable to play, Newton knows what it takes to win the game. Not many teams would be able to say they have depth at the quarterback position with Super Bowl experience. Additionally, Cam Newton is a better scheme fit for Andy Reid than Chad Henne.

Chad Henne is purely a pocket passer. Cam Newton, on the other hand, is able to scramble upfield. He would fit better into Reid's college-inspired playbook. Newton has also shown he can throw about as well as Chad Henne when he completed eight of nine passes in the second preseason game for the Patriots.

#2 - Richard Sherman, CB

Richard Sherman is looking for a potential Super Bowl-winning team to sign him. The Chiefs would like a boost on defense after giving up 31 points to Tom Brady in the Super Bowl. The match seems like a win-win for both parties. Sherman also brings playoff and Super Bowl experience to the roster.

Granted, Sherman is working through some off-the-field issues and at 33 years old, he is no spring chicken anymore. However, as a depth cornerback or safety, the Chiefs could do worse.

#3 - Latavius Murray, RB

At this point, the Chiefs are simply adding redundancies in case of injuries. Latavius Murray would be one more way to make the team seem unbeatable. He will likely slide in front of Jerick McKinnon on the depth chart. Murray is coming off the best season of his career, earning 656 yards and four touchdowns in 2020.

With Clyde Edwards-Helaire already popping up on the injury report, it makes sense for the Chiefs to stock up while their options are good.

