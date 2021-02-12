NFL Free Agency: 3 potential free agents that can fill the Jaguars' need at safety

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the potential to fill a lot of defensive positional needs during the 2021 NFL free agency period. One area where the Jaguars need help is with their safety positions. Fortunately, there are a bunch of talented safeties in this year's free agency.

Jacksonville has a ton of cap space and can make a lot of moves during the free agency period. The need for safety stems from the Jacksonville Jaguars finishing 26th in the NFL in pass defense. It also comes from the Jaguars finishing with the 29th ranked rush defense in the NFL.

The Jacksonville Jaguars could look to add free safety and strong safety this offseason. They also need to find safeties that can be impactful in both the rush and pass defense.

These three safeties could give the Jacksonville Jaguars everything they need on defense.

NFL Free Agent Option 1: Anthony Harris (Minnesota Vikings)

Minnesota Vikings FS Anthony Harris

Anthony Harris has put together a great six years in the NFL, and enjoyed a good 2019-2020 NFL season. In 14 games with Anthony Harris, starting for the Minnesota Vikings, he recorded 60 combined tackles, 11 pass deflections and six interceptions.

Harris also returned one of six interceptions for a touchdown. More importantly, he led the NFL in interceptions during the 2019-2020 NFL season. The Minnesota Vikings utilized Anthony Harris in a strong safety position in the 2018-2019 season. He started nine games at strong safety and intercepted three passes during the season.

Anthony Harris is a 30-year old veteran that still plays at a high level. According to spotrac.com, he has a market value of 5-years, $70 million value. This is broken down to $14 million a year. Harris will soak up a good amount of cap space for the Jaguars but he is worth it.

Free Agent Option 2: John Johnson (Los Angeles Rams)

Los Angeles Rams SS John Johnson

John Johnson will be entering his fifth NFL season during the 2021-2022 NFL season, after starting all 16 games for the number one ranked defense, the Los Angeles Rams. Johnson posted 105 combined tackles, eight pass deflections, one forced fumble and one interception.

Highest-graded safeties of 2020:

1. Jessie Bates III - 90.9

2. Justin Simmons - 86.5

3. John Johnson III - 84.9

4. Marcus Maye - 82.1

5. Budda Baker - 77.0

The market value for John Johnson is relatively affordable, as Spotrac.com has his annual salary at $8.3 million. Johnson will be 26-years years old in December and the 5-years, $41.6 million is a great contract for him. The fifth-year strong safety will bring not only a great pass defender but a big boost to the Jaguars' rush defense.

NFL Free Agent Option 3: Justin Simmons (Denver Broncos)

Denver Broncos FS Justin Simmons

Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons will be the most targeted free agent in the safety position. The Jacksonville Jaguars will most likely be in a bidding war for the 27-year old safety, who has spent the last four years of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos.

Justin Simmons started 48 straight games on defense for the Denver Broncos and has been a contributor every season since being drafted by the Broncos in 2016. He has recorded two or more interceptions in all five NFL seasons for the team

Justin Simmons has a market value of $15.4 million for an annual salary. The contract that he is looking for is in the neighborhood of 5-years, $77.4 million. Simmons is currently the number one free safety in the 2021 NFL free agency group and will be a game-changer for the Jaguars defense.