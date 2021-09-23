NFL Free Agency: 3 reasons why Cam Newton could fit with Raiders before season's end

We are now entering Week Three of the regular season and Cam Newton doesn't have a job. Newton knows this as well as anyone and has his phone's ringtone volume maxed out in anticipation of any nibbles.

One such team that may throw out a line is the Las Vegas Raiders. Here's why the team from Sin City could cast a bet on Newton by the end of the season.

Why the Raiders and Cam Newton may have a date with destiny

#1 Scheme fit with Mariota

The Raiders are attempting to lean into a new era of backup quarterbacks. In today's game, backup quarterbacks aren't expected to hold the clipboard and cheer on their better half. Instead, more than ever, backup quarterbacks are finding their way into the game before the snap or crack of the bone takes place.

Mariota has fit into the Raiders' scheme this year as a mobile quarterback. He adds a wrinkle to the offense in a way that Derek Carr cannot. That's why he was able to get a 31-yard rush in the game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Raiders join the Saints, 49ers, and Dolphins (to a certain extent) as teams with an in-game use for their backups.

With Mariota banged up and dealing with a quadriceps injury that has led to his new home being on injured reserve, there is a hole in the offense that Newton's mobile style of play could fill. It makes sense for the Raiders to take a gamble between Newton's playoff experience and a higher ceiling of excellence over Mariota.

#2 Mariota's injury issues

Marcus Mariota's injury is not a freak occurrence. His history in the NFL has been dotted with tears, fractures, and pulls. These injuries have led to absences in critical moments and it's one of the reasons he's waiting behind Carr for his turn to play.

Odds are high that Mariota won't be available for most of the season. At the same time, Cam Newton is looking for work in a league still relatively full of teams enjoying their healthy rosters. If Newton is sore from sitting on Sundays, he could be a good fit standing and possibly sprinting behind Derek Carr.

#3 Derek Carr's injury issues

While the backup quarterback patiently waits for nature to take its course on his quadriceps, Derek Carr has his issues. Carr is currently questionable for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. This isn't Carr's first leg injury, either. Carr couldn't finish the Raiders' only winning season with a broken fibula and didn't get to play in his team's only playoff appearance since 2002.

The Raiders cannot afford to take that risk again. With Newton added to the squad, the Raiders will have some insurance protecting them should Derek Carr's season take a turn for the worse. Considering Mariota's status, the team's quarterback situation could be up in the air.

Who knows, perhaps Newton can catch fire in the playoffs a la Nick Foles and deliver a surprise championship to the city of Sin.

