On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens added some much-needed depth to a defensive backfield that has grown thin by signing veteran cornerback Tramon Williams.

The Ravens are 6-2 this season and only two games behind the undefeated (8-0) Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North. While reigning unanimous league MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and the offense have been trying to rediscover the magic of 2019, the Baltimore Ravens' defense is holding things together. The Ravens' D is leading the league in fewest points allowed (17.8 per game) and ranks No. 8 in the league in fewest yards allowed.

At some point, however, the injuries and absences in Baltimore's secondary were going to catch up to the team. Cornerback Tavon Young is out for the season with a torn ACL. First team All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey recently tested positive for COVID-19, which led to safety DeShon Elliott and cornerback Terrell Bonds being put on the reserve/COVID list due to close contact with Humphrey. Khalil Dorsey is on the IR with shoulder injury. Marcus Peters (thigh) and Jimmy Smith (knee) have been active, but playing at less than 100 percent due to their injuries.

NFL Free Agency: Baltimore Ravens add DB depth with Williams

That's why the Baltimore Ravens brought in Williams, the 37-year-old who was a Pro Bowler a decade ago and has played 14 seasons between the Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals.

Williams went undrafted out of Louisiana Tech in 2006. He signed with the Packers' practice squad; four years later, he was voted to the Pro Bowl as a member of the Packers and helped them win a Super Bowl. After stints with the Browns and Cardinals, he came back to the Pack in 2018.

In his pro career, Williams has recorded 34 interceptions, six forced fumbles, 13 fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown. He's made 705 tackles and 4.5 sacks, and he's broken up 152 passes.

Like many aging cornerbacks do when they lose a bit of athleticism and speed, Williams began playing some free safety last season. In theory, he could play both corner and safety for the Ravens.

Williams hadn't been signed this season until the Baltimore Ravens acquired him this week. He is the second Pro Bowler the Ravens have brought out of quasi-retirement this season; the first being wide receiver Dez Bryant, who joined the Ravens a couple weeks ago after being out of the league for two years.