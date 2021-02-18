NFL Free Agency: ESPN's Stephen A. Smith thinks the Colts should give Jacoby Brissett another shot

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith believes the Indianapolis Colts should re-sign quarterback Jacoby Brissett and give him another chance to prove that he can be the team's first-choice under center. The discussion came on ESPN's popular show "First Take." Smith had this to say about Jacoby Brissett and the Colts.

"I happen to believe Jacoby Brissett can play."

"I don't think he's a scrub. Jacoby Brissett, although it was a 7-8 record, (had) almost 3,000 yards, 18 touchdowns and 6 interceptions (as a starter in 2019). He can run with the football as well. I don't think Sam Darnold can be viewed as a significant upgrade to Jacoby Brissett. It would not shock me at all if Indy ended up keeping Jacoby Brissett."

Jacoby Brissett has spent the last five years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts. He started 15 games for the Colts in the 2019 NFL season. The Colts signed veteran quarterback Philip Rivers for the 2020 NFL season and finished with an 11-5 record.

ESPN's First Take debated Sam Darnold vs. Jacoby Brissett as the #Colts' starting quarterback

https://t.co/CcFtEH1WPo — IndyStarSports (@IndyStarSports) February 16, 2021

Philip Rivers announced his retirement after the 2020 season, while Jacoby Brissett is set to become a free agent during the 2021 NFL off-season, prompting Smith to urge the Colts to re-sign Brissett and give him another chance.

Will Jacoby Brissett be the starting QB for the Colts in 2021?

Will the Colts re-sign Jacoby Brissett

Brissett started 30 games for the Colts, posting a 11-19 win-loss record. The former New England Patriots quarterback has thrown 31 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions in 46 games with the Colts, a rather unimpressive return in a passer-friendly league.

Advertisement

The championship window is slowly closing for the Indianapolis Colts. They took a punt with Philip Rivers last offseason and it paid off, as the veteran led the Colts to the 2021 NFL playoffs as a wildcard but were beaten by the Buffalo Bills.

Perhaps the only reason the Colts may consider re-signing Brissett is if they trade up in the 2021 NFL draft to take a quarterback in the first round and allow the five-year veteran to be the starter in the short-term, while Frank Reich and the team's coaching staff groom their rookie to be a starter later.

Golden Nuggets: Would Jacoby Brissett be an ideal backup QB for the 49ers? https://t.co/ud1X6ZdLaR pic.twitter.com/i6cYBZel5k — Inside the 49 | 49ers News (@insidethe49) February 17, 2021

However, the Colts will likely pursue a quarterback through a trade and if they cannot land one, they will turn their attention to the draft. Irrespective of what the Colts eventually decide, it is unlikely that Brissett will be the team's starting quarterback in the 2021 NFL season.