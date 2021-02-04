NFL Rumors: 3 potential landing spots for Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

The Pittsburgh Steelers are great at drafting wide receivers. Names like Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Hines Ward are just a few examples. All three wide receivers were drafted between rounds two and six.

Hines Ward was drafted with the Steelers 92nd pick of the third round in the 1998 NFL Draft. Antonio Brown was selected with the Steelers 195th pick of the sixth round in the 2010 NFL Draft. JuJu Smith-Schuster was the highest selected out of the three wide receivers. Pittsburgh selected the former USC wide receiver in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The coaches who are developing the wide receivers for the Pittsburgh Steelers deserve a huge raise in pay. Although Brown fell into some tough times in Pittsburgh, he brought elite skills to the field every Sunday. Plus, Ward went from a third-round draft pick to a NFL Hall of Fame candidate.

Likewise, Smith-Schuster is a former Pro Bowler, and he's an electric player. He's set to hit the open market this offseason, and many teams will aim to sign him. With Ben Roethlisberger working with the Steelers on reworking his contract, Pittsburgh could still keep Smith-Schuster.

With that being said, other NFL teams could give the wide receiver offers that are too good to pass up. Here's a look at three potential landing spots for Smith-Schuster.

1) JuJu Smith-Schuster could sign with the Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders are in desperate need of a wide receiver

The Las Vegas Raiders struggled at the wide receiver position during the 2020 NFL season. The Raiders' leading pass-catcher was tight end Darren Waller. Clearly, the Las Vegas Raiders could use JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Rumors are swirling about a potential blockbuster trade between the Texans and Raiders that could bring Deshaun Watson to Las Vegas. If the Raiders can pull off the trade for Watson and sign Smith Schuster, their offense could make a big jump in 2021.

JuJu Smith-Schuster lists Las Vegas Raiders among Potential Suitors — RSmith313 (@ryansmith1984) January 24, 2021

Even if the Raiders can't land Watson, Smith-Schuster would still be a huge upgrade. He's a dynamic player, and he could turn the Raiders offense into a dangerous unit.

2) JuJu Smith-Schuster might sign with the New York Jets

New York Jets could use a boost at the receiver position

The New York Jets are sitting in a good position when it comes to the 2021 NFL Draft. The Jets are still unsure on what they plan on doing with their young quarterback, Sam Darnold. As a result, they don't necessarily have to take a top passer in the draft.

The Jets are also one of the top contenders for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The team has plenty of draft picks, and New York could decide to trade for the Pro Bowl quarterback.

If the Jets could land JuJu Smith-Schuster through free agency, their offense could transform overnight. Whether the Jets trade for Watson or draft a new quarterback, adding Smith-Schuster needs to be a top priority. Without having a true number one wide receiver, the Jets are not helping themselves or any new quarterback that could be joining the team.

Adding Smith-Schuster would not make the New York Jets an instant playoff team. Even if the Jets were to acquire quarterback Deshaun Watson and Smith-Schuster, they still are not a lock for a playoff spot. The AFC is very competitive, and the Jets will need more than these two additions to turn this franchise around.

3) JuJu Smith-Schuster could sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars

Clemson Tigers QB Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. They seemingly have already have their minds set on quarterback Trevor Lawrence. If that's the case, the Jaguars must surround him with a great group of receivers.

Jacksonville already has D.J. Chark Jr. Bringing in Smith-Schuster and another wide receiver in the draft could work miracles in Jacksonville. As a rookie, Lawrence could potentially have a wide receiving group of Chark Jr., Smith-Schuster, and Jaylen Waddle.

"The decision is simple, Trevor Lawrence is the #1 overall pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars."



🗣️ @PFF_AustinGayle pic.twitter.com/dchp6Tzo38 — PFF (@PFF) January 15, 2021

It's fair to expect Urban Meyer to draft Lawrence with the first overall pick. His next task will be signing Smith-Schuster and drafting another wide receiver. If he can meet both of these goals, the first offseason will be a success for the new head coach.