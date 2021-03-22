NFL Free Agency Rumors: Could Larry Fitzgerald land with the Minnesota Vikings?

During his NFL career, Larry Fitzgerald has only ever played with the Arizona Cardinals. But could that be set to change?
Fitzgerald, who has spent 17 seasons with the Cardinals, is a free agent this offseason. And rumors are swirling that he could sign with the Minnesota Vikings.
There are multiple reasons Fitzgerald joining the Vikings would make sense.
Larry Fitzgerald is a Minnesota native; he was born in Minneapolis on Aug. 31, 1983 and one of his earliest experiences in football was as a ball boy for the Vikings.
He played high school football at the Academy of Holy Angels in Richfield, Minnesota, before leaving the state to attend and play college football at the University of Pittsburgh.
The Vikings also recently signed cornerback Patrick Peterson, a longtime teammate of Fitzgerald. After 10 seasons in Arizona, Peterson signed a one-year, $10 million contract to join Minnesota, which could play into Larry Fitzgerald's own decision.
It would be hard for the Vikings to turn down Fitzgerald, who has established himself as one of the league's top wide receivers since entering the NFL in 2004.
Larry Fitzgerald has had an amazing NFL career
After fielding one of the best careers in Pittsburgh Panthers' history, Larry Fitzgerald was selected by the Cardinals with the third-overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft.
During his storied career with the Cardinals, Fitzgerald has earned numerous honors. He was named First-Team All-Pro in 2008, plus Second-Team All-Pro in 2009 and 2011. He has also been named to the Pro Bowl 11 times.
Fitzgerald also holds multiple NFL records, including most receiving yards, receptions and receiving touchdowns in a postseason. He is second all-time in receiving yards and receptions and sixth all-time in career receiving touchdowns.
It is also hard to imagine the Cardinals letting Larry Fitzgerald walk, especially considering his talent and the outstanding career he has had with the team.
But the Cardinals' recent signing of standout receiver A.J. Green threw Fitzgerald's future with them further into doubt. Cap space is also a concern for the Cardinals, and re-signing Fitzgerald would surely take a lot of money.
Plus, the Cardinals already have standout receiver DeAndre Hopkins as well. Do they really need to spend the money to keep Fitzgerald around, even considering all he has done for the franchise across so many years?
If the answer is "no," the Vikings might decide they want to take a shot at Larry Fitzgerald and see if he can bring the magic he has in Arizona to his home state.