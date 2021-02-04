NFL Free Agency Rumors: Could the New Orleans Saints lose QB Jameis Winston?

During the 2020 NFL off-season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers parted ways with Jameis Winston. This happened after the player joined the 30-30 club during the 2019 NFL season by throwing 33 passing touchdowns and 30 interceptions.

Tampa Bay added veteran quarterback Tom Brady through free agency and no longer needed Jameis Winston.

However, Jameis Winston wasn't a free agent for too long; it took only a month before he found a new home in the NFL. On April 28th, 2020, the New Orleans Saints reached a one-year $1.1 million contract with Jameis Winston.

Earlier, Jameis Winston served as Drew Brees' back-up for the 2020-2021 NFL season. However, when Brees went down with an injury, the Saints decided to go with Taysom Hill instead of Winston.

ESPN's Mike Triplett reported that New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton wants to re-sign Jameis Winston if Drew Brees decides to retire. The question is, what if Drew Brees does not retire? If Brees does decide to come back for one final year, what would that mean for Jameis Winston?

What is next for Jameis Winston if Drew Brees returns in 2021?

Jameis Winston could leave the Saints for another team.

If Drew Brees does decide to return for one final season in 2021, we could potentially see Jameis Winston with another NFL franchise.

Jameis Winston is 27 years old, and after his experience in Tampa Bay, he is looking to prove himself. Sitting behind Drew Brees and missing another year of football may not be best for Winston.

Sean Payton makes it clear that the Saints want Jameis Winston back. 👀 pic.twitter.com/n2ZGoPaIP6 — theScore (@theScore) February 3, 2021

With a lot of NFL franchises looking for a quarterback, it could be a good opportunity for Jameis Winston. His free agency stock could rise, especially if the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott agree to an extension.

The 2021 free agency quarterback group is filled with veterans. With Jameis Winston being 27 and mobile, he could be a top choice. No one will possibly blame Jameis Winston if he wants to pursue a starting spot.

Jameis Winston needs to be a New England Patriot in 2021

New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick

New England Patriots are the best option for Jameis Winston if he does decide to enter the free agency market.

Winston needs a head coach who expects nothing but perfection. Bill Belichick brings the best out of quarterbacks, and the Patriots Winston is a better passer than Newton.

If the #Saints plan on bringing back Jameis Winston this offseason, they should be hoping that the Colts and Patriots address their QB concerns before free agency hits. If the Saints get in a bidding war with those teams they’ll likely be out of luck to bring him back. pic.twitter.com/Xz8Tog8CAw — Michael Balko (@MichaelBalkoJr) February 1, 2021

Josh McDaniels and the Patriots could go back to their usual offense with Winston behind center.

Belichick would not run Jameis Winston as much as they did with Cam Newton. If the Patriots pursue Winston during free agency, they will be getting a huge upgrade and could potentially be in the playoff hunt in 2021.

Eventually, Jameis Winston has to make a decision on whether he wants to stay with the Saints or not. If he does decide to walk away, the New England Patriots should be his first choice. He may not get the big payday he wants, but he will definitely be joining a winning franchise.