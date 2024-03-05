NFL free agency rumors: Jets make stance clear on Jamal Adams reunion after Seahawks cut

The Seattle Seahawks have made moves to get the defense in Mike Macdonald's mould and one such move was to release veteran safety Jamal Adams.

Since coming over from the New York Jets, Adams hasn't found the form that made him a formidable safety for the Jets. And now, with his big cap hit, Seattle has parted ways in a move most saw coming.

Now that Adams is a free agent, there are rumors that he could return to New York. The Jets' defense could do with someone of Adams' caliber.

However, Connor Hughes of SNY has revealed that sources have told SNY that the Jets have "zero" interest in reuniting with Adams.

"The #Jets have 'zero' interest in a reunion with recently-released safety Jamal Adams, multiple sources told @SNYtv, despite social media rumblings that Adams wants to come back to #NYJ." - @Connor_J_Hughes

Now that news will hardly come as a shock given Jamal Adams' track record over the last four years in Seattle. He hasn't managed to play a full season. And in the last two years with the Seahawks, Adams managed just 10 games due to injury. So there isn't a big reason to bring that to the Jets organization.

Will Jamal Adams have suitors in free agency?

Given that he is only 28, some teams will want to take a punt and bring in Jamal Adams. But the first order of business will be to determine if he is over his injury issues.

The second and perhaps the biggest one is that any team that hopes to land Adams will no doubt want it on the cheap.

He was set to make $16.5 million in 2024 and $17.5 million in 2025 per spotrac.com. So it remains to be seen if Adams will want something similar.

But we are certain that no team will fork out that kind of money for Adams given his injury history. However, if a deal can be done on the cheap side, then teams might listen.

Adding Adams as a depth piece for a defense in Kansas City or Buffalo could be an option. It is unlikely Adams will want to go to a team that isn't in the Super Bowl window.

For now, it will be a wait-and-see approach for Adams. It will be interesting to see which teams are interested in his services.