NFL Free Agency: The Three Best landing spots for Alex Smith

Alex Smith has made one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the NFL. After his leg injury, many thought that Smith was done playing football and some worried he may never walk again. The Washington Football Team released Alex Smith this off-season.

There are three teams that could use him on their roster in 2021 whether he's a starter or a back-up. Alex Smith can bring more than just his talent to a football team. His locker room presence alone boosts morale. The respect that he's earned throughout his career has carried him a long way in the NFL.

Let's take a look at the three best landing spots for the former Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith.

1) NFL Free Agency: Houston Texans sign Alex Smith

Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans

Deshaun Watson's chances of playing during the 2021-2022 NFL season are becoming slimmer every day. Houston could use a veteran quarterback that can lead an offense. Alex Smith will give the Texans a quarterback that can come in and bring positivity to the locker room and start Week 1. Hence, the Houston Texans are the best landing spot for Alex Smith this off-season.

Alex Smith remains an option for the Houston Texans. https://t.co/5HFzVfWtrr pic.twitter.com/fUveY6VVEt — theScore (@theScore) April 2, 2021

2) NFL Free Agency: Denver Broncos sign Alex Smith

Denver Broncos QB Drew Lock

The Denver Broncos are another team that is unsure of their quarterback position. Depending on how the 2021 NFL Draft goes, the Broncos could miss out on one of the top quarterbacks. If Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Mac Jones are off the board, the Broncos will go another direction with their pick. This leaves the door wide open for the Broncos to sign Alex Smith. Smith would be a great addition for the Broncos as either a starter or a back up/mentor to Drew Lock.

The Broncos need to just sign Alex Smith and move forward to the draft — The Pulling Guard #StripesLife (@wardkc63) April 6, 2021

3) NFL Free Agency: Cincinnati Bengals sign Alex Smith

New York Giants v Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals lost their franchise rookie quarterback to a knee injury during the 2020-2021 NFL season. Joe Burrow is making a full recovery and is on time to be ready for the 2021-2022 season. Alex Smith can come in as a back up to help Joe Burrow. He could also step in if Burrow goes down with injury again in 2021. Cincinnati may be the best landing spot for Alex Smith when it comes to a back-up quarterback role.