NFL Free Agency: Where will Kyle Van Noy land in free agency?

The Miami Dolphins announced they will be parting ways with linebacker Kyle Van Noy. The decision came as a surprise to the veteran linebacker. Van Noy rejoined former coach Brian Flores last off-season.

The Dolphins signed the former New England Patriots linebacker to a 4-year $51 million contract during free agency. Kyle Van Noy's deal had a total of $30 million in guaranteed money. In releasing Kyle Van Noy, the Miami Dolphins have created $9.8 million in cap space for this off-season.

The one year that Van Noy spent with the Dolphins was a successful season for him. Kyle Van Noy recorded 69 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits, and six sacks. Van Noy will be entering his ninth NFL season in 2021 and will be finding a new home this off-season.

NFL Free Agency: Three potential landing spots for Kyle Van Noy

The Miami Dolphins releasing Kyle Van Noy gives him the opportunity to choose where he wants to play during the 2021 NFL season. There are three teams that could benefit from having Van Noy on their front seven. Let's take a look at the three teams that will pursue Kyle Van Noy this off-season.

1) NFL Free Agency: New York Giants sign Kyle Van Noy

The New York Giants may be one of the first teams to contact Kyle Van Noy's agent this off-season. Van Noy has history with New York Giants head coach Joe Judge from his time with the Patriots. The Giants are interested in finding more help for their defense this off-season.

If the New York Giants pursue Kyle Van Noy this off-season, he can bring veteran leadership to their defense. Van Noy played in New England so he knows what it means to win football games. During his time with the New England Patriots, Kyle Van Noy played in 11 playoff games and won two Super Bowls.

2) NFL Free Agency: Baltimore Ravens sign Kyle Van Noy

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to add help to their defense during the 2021 off-season. If Kyle Van Noy wants to go to a team that will be in the playoffs then the Ravens are the best landing spot for him. Baltimore is most likely losing Matt Judon to free agency and Van Noy is a good replacement for that loss.

The Ravens were in the race to sign Kyle Van Noy last off-season. Baltimore needs help with their pass rush on defense. Kyle Van Noy can give them that boost playing on the opposite side of Patrick Queen.

3) NFL Free Agency: New England Patriots sign Kyle Van Noy

The New England Patriots could bring back their former linebacker this off-season. If Kyle Van Noy comes back to New England it's a win for both sides. Van Noy had the best years of his career with the New England Patriots.

Kyle Van Noy's stats with the New England Patriots:

-- Total tackles: 221

-- Quarterback hits: 35

-- Tackles for loss: 21

-- Sacks: 16.5

-- Interceptions: 2

The Patriots will not want to pay the $12.75 million that the Dolphins paid Van Noy. New England has a lot of other needs that they need to fill this off-season. If they can get Kyle Van Noy for a discount, he could really help the Patriots pass rush in 2021.