NFL insider links Jets with $180,000,000 QB as Aaron Rodgers’ replacement

Aaron Rodgers' time in New York may have reached its end. There has been rampant speculation that the veteran signal-caller could be dealt elsewhere this offseason after a disappointing run with the Jets organization thus far.

However, if the Jets decide to move on from the former Super Bowl winner, who will replace him?

On Monday's episode of his show, "Flight Deck with Rich Cimini," ESPN's Rich Cimini predicted that Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins will be the fan to suit up for the Jets next season at quarterback.

Cimini speculated that Cousins is more of a "team-first guy," which is what the Jets are looking for at the moment. Cousins, who spent the first six seasons of his career in Washington followed by five in Minnesota, inked a four-year, $180 million deal with Atlanta last offseason.

Kirk Cousins may need a new home in 2025

Of course, for this to become a reality, both Rodgers and Cousins will need to be released from their respective clubs. Rodgers is still under contract with the Jets through the 2025 season. However, he has no more guaranteed money remaining on his deal.

Should the Jets release Rodgers, they'll be forced to eat $14 million in dead money but would save $9.5 million against the salary cap should they release him after June 1.

Rodgers has expressed interest in wanting to play again in 2025 but affirms that the Jets organization will need to make a decision. Given that the franchise just named a new general manager, Darren Mougey, and head coach, Aaron Glenn, they're likely seeking a fresh new face at quarterback.

Enter Cousins, who will also likely seek a new home in 2025 after being benched for rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in Week 16 of the 2024 season.

Cousins started 14 games for the Falcons and passed for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. The latter of which led the entire league.

It was certainly a steep drop off in production to what the 36-year-old has become accustomed to in recent seasons. Now, with Penix firmly at the helm and likely to lead Atlanta moving forward, it's believed Atlanta will opt to cut Cousins this offseason.

There will likely be no shortage of teams interested in acquiring his services, and the New York Jets could be a great fit for the four-time Pro Bowler once they decide to cut ties with Rodgers.

