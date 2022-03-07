NFL Trade Rumors: Insider reveals 3 teams closest to deal with Russell Wilson  

Three teams are reportedly ready to make a deal for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, according to ESPN NFL Insider Dan Graziano. Graziano lists these three teams in the market for the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback after speaking with those around the NFL:

“After talks with people around the league, the three teams that come up most often are Denver, Philadelphia and Washington, with a little Carolina talk.”

The Denver Broncos are reportedly in the market for a starting quarterback as quarterback Teddy Bridgewater signed a restructured one-year deal worth $4,437,000 with the team including $4,250,000 guaranteed. In 14 starts for the team in the 2021 season, Bridgewater threw for 3,052 yards, 18 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Denver’s other quarterback, Drew Lock, started the other three games for the Broncos this season, throwing for 787 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Lock was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft and has started 21 games in his three seasons.

Trading for Wilson could fit the bill for the franchise as Broncos general manager George Paton is reportedly seeking an upgrade at quarterback.

The Philadelphia Eagles are an interesting team supposedly in the quarterback market as they have Jalen Hurts under center. The 23-year-old became the full-time starter in his sophomore season with the Eagles. Hurts had 3,144 yards passing, 16 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 15 starts.

He also ran for 784 yards and 10 touchdowns, which were the sixth-most rushing touchdowns in the NFL in 2021.

Without question, the Seahawks signal-caller would be an upgrade from Hurts, but it seems as though Philadelphia is building around Hurts, not supplanting him.

Next, the Washington Commanders could either draft or make a move for a quarterback like Wilson. Could head coach Ron Rivera be willing to part with a defensive piece or two in a deal to land the Super Bowl-winning quarterback?

Lastly, the Carolina Panthers could be interested as quarterback Sam Darnold will earn a base salary of $18,858,000, while carrying a cap hit of $18,858,000 and a dead cap value of $18,858,000. The Panthers could see the Seattle quarterback as a move to make them playoff contenders, but it seems like a longshot.

Will Russell Wilson be with the Seattle Seahawks 2022?

Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers

The quarterback has two years left on his four-year, $140 million new money extension he signed back in April 2019.

The contract has a full no-trade clause, meaning should the team want to move the franchise’s all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns, he’d have to waive the no-trade clause.

Wilson has spent his entire 10-year NFL career in Seattle, leading them to their first-ever Super Bowl victory in the Super Bowl in the 2013 season. Will Wilson be the team’s quarterback come the 2022 season? We’ll see as the offseason unfolds.

