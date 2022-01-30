NFL Trade Rumors: Insider provides big update on Russell Wilson's future 

Quarterback Russell Wilson has spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. Recently there have been reports that he could be on the move.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, general manager John Schneider and Seattle have shown zero interest in trading the seven-time Pro Bowl signal-caller unless they’re absolutely forced to do so.

"The Seahawks have shown no interest in trading Russell Wilson unless they’re absolutely forced to do so, a source tells [Jeff Howe]. Unless Wilson demands a trade or a new contract, Seattle won’t be inclined to move him," a tweet from The Athletic NFL reads.

The Athletic NFL @TheAthleticNFL



Unless Wilson demands a trade or a new contract, Seattle won’t be inclined to move him.



More: The Seahawks have shown no interest in trading Russell Wilson unless they’re absolutely forced to do so, a source tells @jeffphowe Unless Wilson demands a trade or a new contract, Seattle won’t be inclined to move him.More: theathletic.com/3097133/2022/0… The Seahawks have shown no interest in trading Russell Wilson unless they’re absolutely forced to do so, a source tells @jeffphowe.Unless Wilson demands a trade or a new contract, Seattle won’t be inclined to move him.More: theathletic.com/3097133/2022/0… https://t.co/Divfh2BR3s

Although Wilson has not sought a trade, the Denver Broncos were not on his list of the four teams he reportedly wanted to go to. The teams in question were the Dallas Cowboys, the New Orleans Saints, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Chicago Bears.

Last year, the Seahawks were fielding calls about the quarterback’s availability. Several teams made viable offers, but the team rejected all of them.

Seahawks insider Jeff Simmons gave credence to Howe’s report, saying there are no real viable options for Wilson.

“This lines up with what I’ve been hearing— especially now that saints are no longer an option," Simmons wrote on Twitter. "Just don’t see a lot of viable landing spots for Russell again. No one I speak to thinks he’s getting moved. Seahawks need to finally get aggressive to fix lines of scrimmage.”

Jeff Simmons @realjeffsimmons



Just don’t see a lot of viable landing spots for Russell again. No one I speak to thinks he’s getting moved. Seahawks need to finally get aggressive to fix lines of scrimmage. The Athletic NFL @TheAthleticNFL



Unless Wilson demands a trade or a new contract, Seattle won’t be inclined to move him.



More: The Seahawks have shown no interest in trading Russell Wilson unless they’re absolutely forced to do so, a source tells @jeffphowe Unless Wilson demands a trade or a new contract, Seattle won’t be inclined to move him.More: theathletic.com/3097133/2022/0… The Seahawks have shown no interest in trading Russell Wilson unless they’re absolutely forced to do so, a source tells @jeffphowe.Unless Wilson demands a trade or a new contract, Seattle won’t be inclined to move him.More: theathletic.com/3097133/2022/0… https://t.co/Divfh2BR3s This lines up with what I’ve been hearing— especially now that saints are no longer an option.Just don’t see a lot of viable landing spots for Russell again. No one I speak to thinks he’s getting moved. Seahawks need to finally get aggressive to fix lines of scrimmage. twitter.com/TheAthleticNFL… This lines up with what I’ve been hearing— especially now that saints are no longer an option.Just don’t see a lot of viable landing spots for Russell again. No one I speak to thinks he’s getting moved. Seahawks need to finally get aggressive to fix lines of scrimmage. twitter.com/TheAthleticNFL…

Russell Wilson’s career in Seattle

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

Wilson has been the franchise quarterback for Seattle since the 2012 season. He became the first quarterback in franchise history to win a Super Bowl. The Seahawks defeated the Broncos by a score of 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII (48).

In 2017, Wilson led the league in passing touchdowns with 34 and was ninth in passing yards with 3,983 yards.

Seattle went 7-10 this season as Wilson was out for three games with a middle finger injury. In his 14 starts, he threw for 3,113 yards with 25 touchdown passes and six interceptions while rushing for two touchdowns.

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball interesting to compare the ages



Best AFC QBs (by age)



Patrick Mahomes (26)

Josh Allen (25)

Joe Burrow (25)

Lamar Jackson (25)

Justin Herbert (23)



Best NFC QBs (by age):



Tom Brady (44, retired)

Aaron Rodgers (38)

Matthew Stafford (34)

Russell Wilson (33)

Dak Prescott (28) interesting to compare the ages Best AFC QBs (by age)Patrick Mahomes (26)Josh Allen (25)Joe Burrow (25)Lamar Jackson (25)Justin Herbert (23)Best NFC QBs (by age):Tom Brady (44, retired)Aaron Rodgers (38)Matthew Stafford (34)Russell Wilson (33)Dak Prescott (28)

It was the team's first season since Wilson's arrival that finished with a losing record.

The 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year is Seattle’s all-time leader in passing yards (37,059) and touchdown passes (292). Moreover, he is fifth in rushing yards (4,689) and seventh in rushing touchdowns (23).

Also Read Article Continues below

Unless Wilson demands a trade or a new contract, the Seahawks won’t be inclined to move him. For now, all signs point to Wilson being under center for the Seahawks in the 2022 season.

Edited by Piyush Bisht

LIVE POLL Q. Will Russell Wilson be the QB for the Seahawks in 2022? Yes No 0 votes so far