NFL Odds 2021: Aaron Rodgers to Denver Broncos in 2022?

The Denver Broncos have been linked to quarterback Aaron Rodgers since the 2020 NFL season. The moment the Green Bay Packers drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round, speculation started on where Aaron Rodgers would end his football career.

The Denver Broncos were atop the list of possible suitors with no strong quarterback to run a complete roster. Denver acquired Teddy Bridgewater once Rodgers decided to remain with Green Bay for the 2021 season, but 2022 could be their year.

Part of Aaron Rodgers' new deal with the Packers is that he could leave Green Bay after the 2022 season. Recent events seem to have put the Broncos in the driver's seat to obtain Aaron Rodgers after this season.

The NFL trade deadline was this past Tuesday. The Denver Broncos moved long-time edge-rusher Von Miller to the L.A. Rams for a 2022 second and third round pick. Here is the current list of draft picks owned by the Broncos for 2022:

1st Round - One

2nd Round - Two (One from LA Rams)

3rd Round - Two (One from LA Rams)

4th Round - One

5th Round - Two (One from Detroit Lions)

6th Round - One (From Philadelphia Eagles)

7th Round - Two (One from Lions or 49ers)

The Broncos have plenty of draft capital to make a run at several top quarterbacks in the NFL for the 2022 season, and they still seem interested in Aaron Rodgers. Neither Teddy Bridgewater nor Drew Lock is the future for the Broncos right now, and their roster is good enough to make a playoff run with the right guy under center.

Back in July, the Broncos had the best odds for Aaron Rodgers to be their quarterback, outside of the Packers. Denver were +200 and beat the likes of the Las Vegas Raiders, the New Orleans Saints and the Washington Football Team.

According to Bovada, the Denver Broncos currently have the best odds to land Aaron Rodgers in 2022 at +100/even odds. Green Bay are second at +160, followed by Las Vegas (+325), Miami (+1200) and New Orleans (+1200).

The 2022 Draft class isn't as exciting with its rookie quarterbacks as the more recent drafts, and the Broncos are in a win-now state despite having the potential to end up with a top-15 draft pick. They could give away their top draft picks for the next two years to land Aaron Rodgers, who could play out the next three or four seasons with Denver. If Rodgers can take Denver to the Super Bowl, giving up the draft picks will be worth it.

