NFL Free Agency: Should Cleveland seek a reunion with Christian Kirksey?

They say that in the NFL defense can win you a Super Bowl. Just look at the 2018 Denver Broncos. They had a stellar defense coupled with a quarterback who was a proven winner in the league. Those Broncos took the Super Bowl championship home with them behind their defensive performance. In 2020, The Cleveland Browns were on fire offensively, scoring on most of the opportunities that they got.

The Cleveland Offense was firing on all cylinders throughout the 2020 NFL season which helped them make it to the playoffs after 18 years. Their offensive production continued in the playoffs, scoring on most opportunities. However, their defense still lacked luster at times.

Analyzing the LBs: Young core poised for more after vets led the way in 2020



📰 » https://t.co/zYVZQx2Wde pic.twitter.com/87T6OSVwKq — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 5, 2021

They had the opportunity to bring down the 2019 NFL super bowl champions, Kansas City Chiefs, in the Conference round of the playoffs. However, the Browns defense was not able to make it count against a backup quarterback. They were unable to stop Chand Henne from getting the important first down to win the game late in the fourth quarter.

Cleveland Browns will be looking to invest potential money and draft capital in their defense this offseason. They have to fix the problem of stopping the run game and having cornerbacks who can shut down the WRs. One of the concern points has been the linebackers group. In the 2020 NFL season, Brown linebacker’s room was made up of young players who lacked NFL experience. Andrew Berry would be looking to provide Joe Woods with some new toys on that front.

NFL Free Agency: Christian Kirksey makes a good option for Cleveland Browns in the 2021 NFL season.

One of the players who would make an immediate impact on the Browns roster would be former Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey. The linebacker moved to the Packers after hitting free agency in the 2020 NFL season. The linebacker made major progress with the Packers. Kirksey, the original holder of the Dog chain in Cleveland’s defense flourished and earned his money.

Christian Kirksey started 11 games for the Packers in the 2020 NFL season. In which he had 42 solo tackles, 2 sacks, and 2 interceptions. He could be a starting linebacker on the Cleveland Browns defense. Now that he seems to be healthy and fit again, he can produce the same result that he did during the 2017 season.

What could be in store for our linebacker corps as we head into free agency and the draft? pic.twitter.com/z9MWqoc3sU — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 3, 2021

Don't forget Kirksey's popularity with Dawg Pound and the Cleveland Browns fans. When he played for the Browns, he was a popular figure and a leader on the defense. Now that the Browns are back to winning, maybe he can come back and help the team go beyond the mark of the 2020 NFL Season.

Since the Packers released the linebacker to solve the salary cap issues, Andrew Berry can offer him a veteran minimum contract and get a quality linebacker who is popular amongst the fans.