NFL Rumors: 3 players Packers should trade before the 2021 NFL trade deadline

The Green Bay Packers are in "win-now" mode. With Aaron Rodgers likely to leave the team at the end of the 2021 NFL season, the Packers have to go all-in this year to win the Super Bowl.

The Packers can still address areas of concern and load the roster with players who will help them with their quest for a Lombardi Trophy.

But who should they target before the NFL trade deadline?

3 trade ideas for the Packers

#1 - William Jackson III, cornerback, Washington Football Team

NFL

William Jackson comes up big for the #WashingtonFootball defense!

📱: NFL app https://t.co/9scRfOg63W

The Packers' secondary only has Kevin King as a reliable cornerback. They desperately need a talented player to complement King, and Washington Football Team's William Jackson III might be the answer.

Last year, Jackson had his second-best season in the NFL. He allowed a 52% pass completion rate to opposition quarterbacks. In two games this year, the cornerback has allowed seven catches on thirteen targets.

Jackson would fit like a glove on a team that needs help in defense.

#2 - Trey Flowers, edge, Detroit Lions

Trey Flowers counters with the long arm & floors his blocker on the way to a sack. Yes, there was some "friendly fire" from Mattison tripping up Hill, but Flowers execution of the long arm counter was a good one!

The Detroit Lions will not be competitive this season because they have one of the least talented rosters in the NFL. But they do have Trey Flowers, one of the most coveted pass rushers in the league.

He already has one forced fumble and 1.5 sacks on a defense that has allowed 138 points through five games.

Granted, the Packers have Za'Darius Smith on the roster, but he struggled with a back injury throughout training camp and went to the IR after only 18 snaps. The team needs to improve its pass-rush. Adding Flowers would do that, and he would be impactful with or without Smith by his side.

#3 - Brandin Cooks, wide receiver, Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are considered by many the least talented team in the NFL this season.

The Texans' starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who played well in the first two games of the season, was placed on IR, and rookie David Mills has been the starter since week 3.

Brandin Cooks is 27 and is in his prime. Should he spend his best years in a dysfunctional and rebuilding team, or go to one where he will have more space to shine because defenses will focus on Davante Adams?

With Cooks on the roster, the Packers would have a talented WR2, something that Randall Cobb, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard are not.

Edited by Piyush Bisht