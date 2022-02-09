NFL Rumors: 3 potential landing spots for Zach Ertz revealed

Zach Ertz was one of the major additions the Arizona Cardinals made to their roster during the last 24 months. The former Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl tight end only had three touchdowns with the Cardinals after being acquired at the trading deadline.

But his presence on the field had to be respected, with players such as All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green and rookie receiver Rondale Moore on the outside.

With a 34-11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs, there is speculation that Ertz may be on the move. There are three teams rumored to possibly be of interest.

NFL Rumors: Three possible destinations for former Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz

Houston Texans v Arizona Cardinals

#1 - Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars introduce Doug Pederson as new head coach

The Jaguars are in the midst of a reboot while in the middle of a rebuild. The previous regime didn't last a year as former head coach Urban Meyer was relieved of his duties back in December after a number of missteps (the last of which is being accused of and not denying kicking a former kicker).

The team recently hired Doug Pederson as head coach. Ironically, Ertz played for Pederson as a member of the Eagles, including winning Super Bowl LII together over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

That means that Ertz is highly familiar with the offensive scheme, and the Jags could use more weapons for franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

#2 - Los Angeles Chargers

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers

All franchise quarterbacks need weapons to stretch opposing defenses. This is especially true for the slew of young guns in the AFC, including Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. The Chargers' current tight end, Jared Cook, is 34 years old and at the end of a one-year, $6 million contract.

Zach Ertz could prove to be a tremendous upgrade at the position. At 31 years of age, Ertz is in his prime and could help move the chains and control the middle of the field for Herbert's Chargers.

A move for the former Pro Bowl tight end would come right on time as AFC quarterbacks such as Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are all young and on course of establishing themselves in the NFL.

The current Cardinals tight end could pair with All-Pro receiver Keenan Allen to create a tandem not seen with the franchise since having Antonio Gates and the late Vincent Jackson playing together.

#3 - Arizona Cardinals

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

When the new league year begins on March 16, Ertz will be a free agent. With recent injuries to DeAndre Hopkins and age and attrition setting in with former All-Pro receiver A.J. Green, it would behoove the Cardinals to re-sign the veteran tight end for a few years.

Kyler Murray was a leading NFL MVP candidate for the first quarter of the season. The loss of Hopkins proved to be a bit too much to overcome, and re-signing the former Eagles tight end would bode well for a mobile signal-caller such as Murray.

We will have answers to these rumors soon enough as the league year begins next month and the draft is only a month after that.

