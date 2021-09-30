NFL Rumors: 3 teams that can afford to sign LB Jamie Collins

Jamie Collins was unceremoniously dumped by the Detroit Lions earlier this week.

The former Patriots star is now an unrestricted free agent and will garner interest from several NFL teams. Collins' time in Detroit abruptly ended after a miserable performance against the Green Bay Packers. Head coach Dan Campbell called Collins out after the game, and the Lions immediately placed Collins on the trade block.

It was a damning indictment of Collins that the Lions got nothing of interest when they shopped him. The Lions subsequently released him, and Collins is now on a veteran scrapheap.

His vast experience and knowledge of winning organizations make Collins an attractive proposition for a few teams. The Lions are swallowing $7.3 million in dead cap money with the move, though.

If a team did acquire Collins, they'd only need to take on his base salary of $3.8 million, which means there are a few teams that can afford the veteran linebacker.

Field Yates @FieldYates Now that he has been released, Jamie Collins can sign with another team immediately.



Collins is making a fully guaranteed $8.8M total from Detroit this year ($5M bonus, $3.8M salary).



Teams that can afford to sign Jamie Collins

#1 - Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have around $7 million in cap space, more than enough to take on Collins' contract. The LB is also familiar with Texans GM Nick Caserio, who was a vital member of the Patriots front office when Collins played in New England.

Moreover, the Texans are stocking their roster full of veteran talent: Danny Amendola, Tyrod Taylor, Brandin Cooks, and Bradley Roby are big-name veterans on the roster. Collins fits in with Caserio's team-building philosophy.

#2 - Tennessee Titans

The Titans' defense requires help, and who better than Jamie Collins to plug the gaps in that unit? Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was an excellent linebacker as a player for the Patriots. Vrabel's defensive scheme could be complex for younger players to master. A veteran player like Collins could quickly settle into the team's defense.

The Titans have $11.6 million to spend, more than enough to sign Collins and keep their cap situation healthy. Collins ticks multiple boxes for the Titans on and off the field.

#3 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The banged-up Steelers need help on defense. The elite unit now has a slew of injuries to fight.

Collins is an immediate plug-in-and-play defender. His mindset and heart mesh well with head coach Mike Tomlin's workings.

Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell Lions ending up paying Jamie Collins $20 million for 16 games. Lions ending up paying Jamie Collins $20 million for 16 games.

Furthermore, the Steelers have $11.5 million left to spend. The Steelers have signed veteran players on inexpensive deals to good effect. They could do the same by acquiring the former Pro Bowl linebacker.

Collins is a stout run defender, a coveted trait as the Steelers play the Ravens and Browns four times in the regular season. The former Lion could give them a slight edge in that regard.

