NFL Rumors: 3 teams that could trade for Jamie Collins

Jamie Collins is on the trade block as the Detroit Lions shop him around the NFL. After a sub-par performance against the Packers on Monday night, the Lions' new staff has seen enough from Collins as they press on with their rebuild. The veteran linebacker restructured his contract in the offseason, and the Lions hierarchy hoped he would embrace a new staff and leadership role.

Unfortunately, that hasn't materialized, and head coach Dan Campbell criticized Collins after the game on Monday night:

"Jamie, look, Jamie had some mistakes. It wasn't certainly his best performance. Jamie is a big linebacker, and he's a very athletic linebacker. The way he moves is a little bit different," Campbell said. "Now, does he move with the same effort or have the same effort as Alex? No, I don't (think so). I think Alex just plays at a high level all the time."

Once a head coach lays that level of criticism at a player's door, there is no turning back. Campbell knows the city of Detroit, and they demand players play with grit and tenacity all the time. Collins's time in the Motor City. The former Pro Bowl linebacker will look for a new team, and three teams could offer him a route out of Motown.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Lions are exploring trade options involving LB Jamie Collins, sources say. They have fielded calls. Detroit is going young there, which means Collins may be on his way out if there is a match. The #Lions are exploring trade options involving LB Jamie Collins, sources say. They have fielded calls. Detroit is going young there, which means Collins may be on his way out if there is a match.

Teams that could trade for Jamie Collins

#1 New England Patriots

Collins called New England his home in two separate stints. In his first period playing for the Patriots, Collins excelled as he won a Superbowl and led Belichick's defense alongside Donta'a Hightower. The Patriots traded Collins away to the Browns, where he struggled. Collins returned after a tough time to once again shine for the Patriots. His large frame and innate understanding of the Patriots system make him an ideal candidate if the Patriots are searching for additional help.

Chris Burke @ChrisBurkeNFL Dan Campbell confirms Jamie Collins is not in the building and the Lions are exploring a change. Says his attitude has been great, but the Lions want to reduce his role. Dan Campbell confirms Jamie Collins is not in the building and the Lions are exploring a change. Says his attitude has been great, but the Lions want to reduce his role.

#2 Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are light at linebacker. A rash of injuries, knocks and poor play means the Dolphins may shop around the NFL. Brian Flores and Jamie Collins share a special relationship. Flores was a defensive assistant when Collins played for New England.

The Dolphins' defensive system is heavily based on the Patriots' scheme. The linebackers must be big enough to fit the run while owning good eyes in pass coverage. Collins ticks those boxes, and he could be a leading voice in the locker room for the Dolphins.

#3 Houston Texans

The Texans are the other team that could swing a trade for Collins. Texans GM Nick Caserio knows Collins inside out, and the Texans may wish to add more veteran experience to their roster.

Caserio is searching for culture builders, and Collins could be that in an environment much like the Patriots. Collins is a solid tackler, which should aid the Texans' linebacker room. Zach Cunningham is a weak tackler, and Collins should improve that area of concern.

