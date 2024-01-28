NFL Rumors: Bill Belichick linked with Tom Brady-esque move with ex-Patriots HC still unemployed

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots made the shocking announcement of parting ways after 24 seasons together. They created one of the most iconic dynasties in NFL history, including six Super Bowl rings and nine conference championships. Their massive success also helped Belichick establish himself as arguably the greatest coach.

It's rare for a coach of Belichick's caliber to become available in the open market, but that happened this year when he left the Patriots. Many around the NFL expected an intense bidding war to sign the legendary head coach, but that's not how things played out.

Belichick reportedly interviewed with just one team in the hiring cycle this year for their head coaching vacancy. The Atlanta Falcons surprisingly decided to go a different route, hiring Raheem Morris for the position instead. This leaves Belichick without a job for the upcoming 2024 NFL season, leaving little realistic possibilities.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Bill Belichick may take a different career path for the upcoming season before making another attempt at landing a head coaching job next year. He allegedly is a candidate to temporarily enter broadcasting, much like Sean Payton during his year off before joining the Denver Broncos.

Jones explained:

"Several sources believe a stint in television could be in Belichick's future. He's done television both locally in New England and nationally, and he's regarded as one of the foremost football historians today. His knowledge is unequaled, and TV networks would vie for his services."

" 'Every network would want him,' said one media agent. 'He would revolutionize media with the way he prepares.' That agent said Belichick would be better in studio than in an announcers booth. His voice presence 'isn't big enough' on a game call, according to the agent, but a studio would suit him well."

Tom Brady is scheduled to begin his broadcasting career with Fox during the upcoming season. Brady and Belichick formed probably the most successful duo in NFL history. Their paths could cross again in a similar position off the football field.

Bill Belichick broadcasting rumors

Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick could be stepping away from coaching, at least temporarily, becoming more realistic as each head coaching vacancy is filled. Thus, the rumors of him potentially becoming a broadcaster are heating up.

According to Awful Announcing,

"It’s clear that Belichick would have no shortage of suitors if he did decide to step into the media world. He’s already been offered a job at The Ringer by Bill Simmons and Pat McAfee insists that his show will be 'in the running' to land Belichick."

The media world has bigger plans for pursuing Belichick than this head coaching cycle did. The move could also be profitable for him if the demand from multiple outlets is there, creating a bidding war. Tom Brady recently signed the largest broadcasting contract in sports history due to a similar situation.

Brady signed with Fox for $375 million across ten years despite never officially working in the booth. Belichick could be the next name to make a splash in the broadcasting world, even if only on a short-term deal.