NFL Rumors: Browns actively discussed bringing in two-time Super Bowl-winning QB before Deshaun Watson trade

The Cleveland Browns reportedly entertained the idea of trading for Jimmy Garoppolo before acquiring Deshaun Watson, according to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus.

Cleveland signed Watson from Houston to an astonishing $230 million contract over five years, all of which is guaranteed. This led to Baker Mayfield being on the out and subsequently finding his way to Carolina.

But the idea of Garoppolo with the Browns is certainly an intriguing one. As Kyed put it in a tweet, the Browns could still pursue the two-time Super Bowl winner if Watson is suspended for the 2022 season.

Kyed wrote:

"The Browns discussed Jimmy Garoppolo and did their homework on the 49ers quarterback earlier in the offseason, per source. Revisiting those conversations would depend on the length of Deshaun Watson’s suspension, asking price, Garoppolo’s recovery, etc."

How could the Browns make a move for Garoppolo now that the QB is up for trade?

Garoppolo is in the last year of his deal with the 49ers and will become an unrestricted free agent. Under these circumstances, the Browns could get him for peanuts as San Francisco are all-in on Trey Lance.

As Kyed stated in his tweet, Cleveland could revisit talks with Garoppolo if Watson's impending suspension is a full season. Having the 49ers quarterback under center would keep the team's Super Bowl chances high as he's demonstrated how far he can go in the playoffs.

Just what the 49ers would want for Garoppolo is another thing. Draft picks will likely be involved. However, given that Cleveland gave their first-round picks for the next three drafts to the Texans to acquire Watson, they may have to get creative.

The other thing worth noting is the salary that Garoppolo could demand. Per spotrac.com, Jimmy G is slated to make $24.2 million this season and has a cap hit of $26.9 million. With Cleveland already paying part of Mayfield's salary ($9.5m) in Carolina, the terms for Garoppolo will have to be finessed craftily.

All of this is purely hypothetical, as it solely relies on Watson's situation and how long his potential suspension will be.

But having Jimmy Garoppolo as a back-up to Watson for one season is not the worst idea in the world. It just depends on what Cleveland are willing to give up.

