NFL Rumors: Browns make $15,850,000 decision on Nick Chubb's future

Nick Chubb is coming off of a devastating 2023 season in which he suffered a major injury for the first time in his NFL career. He was hit with a season-ending knee injury in just the second game of the year. This ended his streak of five consecutive seasons of exceeding 1,000 total yards since joining the Cleveland Browns.

Unfortunately for Chubb, his injury comes at a more difficult time than usual. He has just one year remaining on his current contract, and with the way that it is structured, he is rumored to potentially be a salary cap casualty during the 2024 NFL offseason. The Browns can save nearly $12 million by cutting him this year and would receive $4 million in dead cap money.

While the move seems to make financial sense for the Browns, insider Mary Kay Cabot doesn't believe the rumors to be true. She pointed directly to general manager Andrew Berry, who apparently wants to avoid cutting Nick Chubb.

Cabot explained:

"GM Andrew Berry noted last month during his postseason press conference that the Browns will find a way to keep their superhero on the team."

She referred to this quote by Berry:

"Nobody wants to see that carry in Pittsburgh be the last time he carries the ball for the Cleveland Browns. And obviously there are things that we’ll have to work through, but that would not be our intention. We obviously will work to keep him on the team.”

Nick Chubb tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus in a game against the Pittsbugh Steelers after taking a low, but legal, hit from Minkah Fitzpatrick. He is currently on track to be ready for the 2024 NFL season, but the question is whether it will be in Cleveland or with a new team during the 2024 NFL free agency period. Based on Berry's comments, Cabot believes Chubb will stay with the Browns.

Whatever their decision may be, it will be a crucial one, considering $15.85 million in total salary cap contributions are riding on it. His $12.2 million for the upcoming 2024 season is among the highest among all runinng backs, and even if they cut him, the Browns would still be required to carry $4 million in dead cap money.

The franchise must decide if he is worth the additional $8 million against their salary cap this year that it would cost to keep him. While Nick Chubb is among the best players at his position, his recent injury and the declining value of running backs may play a role in his offseason outlook.

Where does Nick Chubb rank among NFL's highest-paid RBs?

Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb has been one of the most consistently dominant running backs in the entire NFL, averaging more than 5 yards per carry in each of his six seasons with the Cleveland Browns. His reliable productivity resulted in the franchise making him one of the highest-paid running backs in the league. His most recent contract came in 2021, when he received a three-year extension worth $36.6 million.

His AAV ranks fourth among all players in his position, but his $12.2 million in total cash is the highest of any running back for the upcoming 2024 NFL season. At nearly $16 million, his cap hit is also the third-highest of any running back this season, trailing only Alvin Kamara and Aaron Jones.

Chubb's contract situation makes him a rumored cut candidate during the 2024 NFL offseason. The Browns could also choose to give him an extension or a restructured deal, as both would help to lower his cap number this year. Regardless, this is surely a situation to monitor as the 2024 NFL free agency period quickly approaches.