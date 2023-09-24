NFL Rumors: Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan interested in joining Jets after Aaron Rodgers’ injury

Aaron Rodgers' debut for the New York Jets was one of the most highly-anticipated events of the 2023 NFL season. Unfortunately, it didn't at all go as planned. Disaster struck on the Jets' first offensive possession of the game when Rodgers tore his Achilles, suffering a season-ending injury before recording a single yard with his new team.

The disappointing outcome has left the Jets in a difficult spot this year. They were expected to compete for a Super Bowl ring, which is why they traded for Aaron Rodgers in the first place. Without him, they theoretically become the same type of team that they were last year, loaded at most other positions but lacking a proven quarterback to lead the team.

According to NFL insider Jay Glazer, several veteran free-agent quarterbacks have actually contacted the Jets about their apparent interest in replacing Rodgers this year while he recovers from his Achilles injury.

Among them are reportedly Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz. Both veterans played last year during the 2022 season, but have been unable to find a new team in free agency so far this year.

After previously spending his entire career with the Atlanta Falcons, Matt Ryan joined the Indianapolis Colts for the 2022 NFL season. He had mixed results, including a strong 67 completion percentage, but a disappointing 14 touchdowns against 13 interceptions.

Carson Wentz started seven games for the Washington Commanders last year, the third NFL team of his career. He posted just a 2-5 record in those starts, with an alarming nine interceptions and six fumbles. This is likely why he has been unable to land a new job in 2023, despite expressing interest to continue playing.

Neither of these two veterans are all that exciting for the Jets as replacements for Aaron Rodgers, but the available options are extremely thin at this point in the season. This is likely why the Jets have ultimately decided to stick with Zach Wilson, at least for now, entering Week 3.

How has Zach Wilson performed in replacing Aaron Rodgers?

While Zach Wilson found a way to help the New York Jets get a victory against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, he followed that up by getting destroyed by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. His individual performance has also been concerning, completing just 54 percent of his passes in those two games with four interceptions.

Unfortunately for the Jets, this is right in line with Wilson's career averages so far during his first three years in the NFL. He has completed just 55 percent of his career passes with just 17 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

His frustrating play is why they pursued the Green Bay Packers to acquire Aaron Rodgers, but the Jets are pretty much back to where they started from prior to the blockbuster trade.