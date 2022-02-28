NFL Rumors: Chargers interested in Davante Adams if Packers let WR walk 

The Green Bay Packers are stuck with some of, if not the worst, salary cap issues in the NFL. The team hopes to use the franchise tag on wide receiver Davante Adams to keep him on the roster for 2022.

The franchise tag would pay him $19 million for the upcoming season, which is nowhere close to what the wide receiver would expect to be paid.

The 29-year-old just played out his four-year contract extension worth $58 million, which already had him down the list of wide receivers in terms of salary.

His current estimated value is about $25 million per year. The Packers are currently $40 million over the salary cap for the upcoming season.

NFL insider Tony Pauline believes that if the Packers wide receiver hits the open free agency market, there are plenty of other teams that would love to add him to their offense.

One of those teams could be the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Pauline in his most recent column for the Pro Football Network.

"I’m told the Los Angeles Chargers, who are under the cap a little more than $58 million, are another team to watch. The Chargers will be paying veteran Keenan Allen a projected $19 million in 2022. However, WR2 Mike Williams is set to hit free agency. Adams would be an upgrade and gives Justin Herbert a lethal weapon."

Alongside Keenan Allen and with Herbert under center, Adams could give the Chargers' offense the extra upgrade necessary to send them to the playoffs.

What NFL teams would be interested in signing WR Davante Adams?

If not retained by the Green Bay Packers, wide receiver Davante Adams will likely be the hottest free agent on the market. Over the last five years, only Chargers' wide receiver Keenan Allen has had more receptions than Adams.

Adding a high-caliber wide receiver could be the missing puzzle piece for several teams. The Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars are all teams that could benefit from signing him.

Of those teams, the Las Vegas Raiders would have the best odds at making a play for the wide receiver. By joining the Raiders, he would reunite with his former college teammate, quarterback Derek Carr.

Carr has made a plea over recent seasons to bring his former wide receiver to the Raiders.

The Broncos don't have a definite answer at quarterback as of right now, likely taking them out of the running. As for the Jacksonville Jaguars, it's assumed that contending teams will be the highest on the list.

