NFL Rumors: Chiefs looking to sign former DPOY Stephon Gilmore

The Kansas City Chiefs may be the only AFC West team to suffer a net negative this offseason, but they're not done yet.

The latest rumors have the team adding to their defense in a potentially big way. According to JPA Football and Jordan Schultz, the Chiefs have "actively communicated" with Stephon Gilmore. Here's what the report said:

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report #Chiefs have actively communicated with All-Pro corner Stephon Gilmore as a potential addition, per source. Kansas City suddenly has added cap space following the Tyreek Hill trade and has always liked Gilmore. Corners Charvarius Ward and Mike Hughes have both left in

From the Buffalo Bills in 2012 to possibly the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021, who is Stephon Gilmore?

Stephon Gilmore, turning 32 years old this season, is an active cornerback who has played for several teams in his career.

The star cornerback played with the Buffalo Bills from 2012-2016 before jumping ship to the New England Patriots. After a stint that lasted from 2017-2020, the Patriots shipped the cornerback to the Carolina Panthers for a 2023 sixth-round pick, per ESPN.

The Buffalo Bills originally drafted Stephon Gilmore in the 2012 NFL Draft with the tenth overall pick.

In his first two years, the cornerback started slowly, hovering in the low 60s in terms of PFF score. He even dropped about a point from his rookie season into his second season. However, in his third year in the league, Gilmore broke out.

The cornerback earned a 73.2 PFF grade and was put on the map. His stellar play continued into 2015.

That said, 2016 saw a drop in the cornerback's production. In certain games, he remained as good as ever, earning a career-high five interceptions that season. In 2017, he earned a 78.2 PFF grade, his highest yet.

In 2018, his second season with the Patriots, the cornerback saw another jump, finishing the season with a 90.7 PFF grade, rising his stock to an all-time high.

In 2019, he had a great season, finishing with six interceptions and an 82.8 PFF grade. However, in 2020, the cornerback hit a wall, dropping to his worst season since his opening two seasons.

The Patriots ultimately dealt him to the Carolina Panthers. The team didn't start winning big with him, but he saw a bit of a resurgence with the team, earning a 77.1 PFF grade and two interceptions.

Now heading into 2022, the Chiefs may be hoping that he can continue to perform. Of course, at basically 32 years old, the cornerback doesn't have many prime years remaining.

