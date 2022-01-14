NFL Rumors: Colts GM admits Carson Wentz was a mistake

The Indianapolis Colts had a disastrous finish to the 2021 NFL season. All they needed to do was beat the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars, and they would have been in the playoffs. Instead, Carson Wentz looked awful, and his team suffered a blowout loss in Jacksonville.

This has the entire organization in a state of shock. Owner Jim Irsay released a letter to fans via Twitter promising great things, and a team that was set for the playoffs is now evaluating everything that went wrong in Week 18.

Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay's letter to fans

The Colts owner apologized for the bad season, took accountability for the team's poor output, and promised that great things were on the horizon:

"But we ended our season in perhaps the worst way possible and missed our chance to compete for history."

"The buck stops with me, ad this experience makes me even more determined to bring Indiana a contending team."

"We are already working toward the future,and I am going to do whatever it takes to put us in a position to win next year and for years to come."

Colts GM Chris Ballard addressed the media Thursday and had a lot to say. One topic he covered, in particular, was Wentz's future. The GM did not exactly give the quaterback a glowing endorsement.

Mike Wells @MikeWellsNFL Chris Ballard on Carson Wentz: ‘At the time, we felt it was the right decision…I’m not going to make a comment on who is going to be here next year and who is not.’ Chris Ballard on Carson Wentz: ‘At the time, we felt it was the right decision…I’m not going to make a comment on who is going to be here next year and who is not.’

"At the time, we felt it was the right decision…I’m not going to make a comment on who is going to be here next year and who is not."

If Ballard had confidence in Wentz, he would stand behind him. That would even be true if there was even a sliver of belief in the signal-caller. But Ballard seemingly made it clear that the team is going to seek out other options.

Are the Colts stuck with Carson Wentz?

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars

Ballard was about as close as one could get to saying he messed up by trading for Wentz. Week 18 seemed to prove that the quarterback cannot win the big game when needed.

So can he move on from Wentz this offseason? That is not an easy task because Wentz is owed over $28 million in 2022 with a dead cap value of $15 million.

The easiest thing to do is trade him away. But who would take him? The only selling point may be that his dead cap drops to $0 in 2023, so a team out there desperate for quarterback help can take a one-year flier on Wentz.

Cutting him is the next option and would lead to a $15 million hit. That would be a disaster for Ballard because, not only did he trade for Wentz, but he also sent a first-round pick back to the Philadelphia Eagles. Owner Jim Irsay may decide the blame falls on the GM in this scenario.

Charlie Clifford @cliffWISH8



One thing is now very clear: The starting quarterback spot in Indianapolis for 2022 is far from decided. That’s a wrap. One hour and four minutes with #Colts GM Chris Ballard at the podium.One thing is now very clear: The starting quarterback spot in Indianapolis for 2022 is far from decided. That’s a wrap. One hour and four minutes with #Colts GM Chris Ballard at the podium. One thing is now very clear: The starting quarterback spot in Indianapolis for 2022 is far from decided.

Yet there is no indication that Ballard or head coach Frank Reich are in danger of losing their jobs. Wentz is taking much of the blame after the way the Colts choked against the Jaguars.

That means the front office has to make a quick decision at quarterback. And if the goal is to save jobs, the scapegoat in Wentz has to go.

The Colts are now in a serious mess less than a year after acquiring Wentz. He was supposed to team up with Reich and lead the team to greatness. Now, the GM who brought him to Indiana gave the worst possible endorsement to wrap up the team's 2021 campaign.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes beats Tom Brady for most-liked skill position player in the NFL

Edited by Windy Goodloe