NFL Rumors: Could Matthew Stafford miss Rams' league opener due to injury?

The Los Angeles Rams are the defending Super Bowl champions. As such, all eyes will be on them to see if they can avoid a Super Bowl hangover and whether or not their win was the rule or the exception. How well the Rams perform this season will either cement or tarnish the legacy they started last season.

While the NFL is the ultimate team sport, much of a team's success lies in the quarterback position. Matthew Stafford will be vital to the team's success this year.

Stafford is reportedly dealing with a unique elbow issue that is forcing the Rams to manage his workload during training camp.

According to Sean McVay, it's an issue Stafford dealt with last season, too. Stafford was able to play through it. However, with older quarterbacks, an arm injury that lingers can prove detrimental.

Jourdan Rodrigue reports that the Rams are declining to label Stafford's arm injury tendonitis.

However, it begs the question: Will Stafford be able to play in Week 1 when Los Angeles kicks off their Super Bowl defense?

Probably. At this point, it's too early to tell, but all signs indicate that Stafford is okay. McVay noted that Stafford looked really good in team reps during practice, so there's probably not an overabundance of concern at this point.

What do the Rams do if Stafford is out?

If things do take a turn for the worse and Stafford cannot suit up for the opening game of the NFL season, then the starting quarterback duties will likely fall to John Wolford, who has started just one game and appeared in four in total in his two-year career.

The team's first matchup is a highly touted one against the Buffalo Bills, this season's favorite to win it all. Without Stafford, the team's chances of winning do fall, but if Stafford is only out a week or so, then they might just take their chances with Wolford.

However, if the elbow injury proves to be more serious than McVay and company are letting on, then Los Angeles may be forced to look at other options. Jimmy Garoppolo remains available through trade.

Divisional trades are rare, though, and it would likely cost a lot to get him for those few games. A free agent might be a more realistic option.

There are several notable quarterbacks still available, such as:

Cam Newton

Mike Glennon

Blake Bortles

They may also be interested in enticing recently retired Ryan Fitzpatrick back to the NFL for a short time.

