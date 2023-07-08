NFL Rumors: Dalvin Cook makes decision on Dolphins contract offer

Free agent running back Dalvin Cook was released by the Minnesota Vikings this offseason as a surprise cut. Although Dalvin Cook is entering his seventh season in the NFL, and at the age of 27, Cook is coming off of another productive season that saw him make the Pro Bowl.

Since being released, Cook has received interest from multiple teams. One of those teams is the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins were linked to Cook basically the second he became a free agent. There were rumblings that Miami was thinking about making a trade for Cook shortly before he was released by Minnesota.

As Cook is testing the open market, he's reportedly not willing to accept Miami's current offer. Per NFL reporter Jeff Darlington, there is a mutual interest, but Cook wants more money offered by Miami and could be testing the market as leverage for the Dolphins to offer him a little more money.

The Dolphins still have a contract offer on the table for Cook but he's hesitant to commit to their current proposal.



According to reports, the New York Jets are also interested in Cook and both AFC East teams have done extensive homework on the free agent.

Would Dalvin Cook be better on the New York Jets or Miami Dolphins?

Dalvin Cook during NFC Wild Card Playoffs - New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings

Dalvin Cook would be a good addition to any team's running back group. He's been one of the most consistent backs in the past five seasons as he's made four-straight Pro Bowls. During those four seasons, he's run for at least 1,000 yards in each season.

In his six-year career, he has rushed for a total of 5,993 yards and 47 touchdowns while catching 221 passes for 1,794 yards and five touchdowns.

This past season, Cook rushed for 1,173 yards and recorded 295 receiving yards while scoring 10 total touchdowns.

As of right now, the two teams most linked to Cook are the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

Cook would be a big help to either team's backfield. While the Jets backfield is younger and fresher, he may have a bigger role in Miami's backfield which hasn't had a 1,000-yard runner since Jay Ajayi.

Breece Hall stood out as a rookie for the Jets last season, averaging 5.8 yards per carry and recording over 600 total yards and five touchdowns in seven games. Third-year running back Michael Carter has recorded a total of 1,600 yards and seven touchdowns in the past seasons for the Jets.

Raheem Mostert led the Dolphins' backfield with 891 yards with Jeff Wilson Jr. trailing him (392 yards) and Chase Edmonds (120 yards.)

Where do you think Dalvin Cook will sign?

