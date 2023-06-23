NFL Rumors: Dalvin Cook makes opinion crystal clear on ‘perfect fit’ in free agency

Dalvin Cook was recently released by the Minnesota Vikings during the 2023 NFL offseason. This makes him an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his entire NFL career. He can now sign with any team that offers him a new contract, and considering his productivity, he should have plenty of potential destinations.

According to the Miami Herald, Cook recently appeared on Sirius XM NFL Radio to discuss his current situation in free agency. Host Amber Theoharis asked the superstar running back how he would feel about the possibility of signing with the Miami Dolphins.

Here's what Dalvin Cook had to say:

“Yeah, it’s an exciting situation to go into when you got guys that can stretch the field on the outside. I think that defense is pretty solid to me. Tua, when he’s out on the field, they got a winning a record.

“As a running back, you look for a certain scheme, and I know the scheme that I’m good in and that’s outside zone, and that’s what the Miami Dolphins run. So it’s like, you know, it’d be a perfect fit. And the roster, like you said, speaks for itself."

He further added:

“You know, a lot of people got me pegged going back home. A lot of people got me going to the Jets. It’s all over the place right now, but what’s gonna be important for me is just going to that right situation and helping somebody turn the page.

“I want to go and be the piece that can just help somebody win and get over the hump. And whatever that situation comes with, if it comes with me taking less reps, but me being in the perfect situation to hold up that trophy, I don’t mind. I just wanna go somewhere that I can just get the ball and just help somebody win."

Cook was born in Miami and also played his college football career with the Florida State Seminoles, so joining the Dolphins would be a homecoming for him. While he also mentioned the New York Jets as a potential destination, he referred to the Dolphins as a "perfect fit."

Dalvin Cook is exactly what the Dolphins need in 2023

Dalvin Cook

The Miami Dolphins were one of only eight teams last year during the 2022 NFL season to average fewer than 100 rushing yards per game. While they selected Devon Achane during the 2023 NFL Draft, they are mostly expected to add him to their committee approach, along with Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert.

While the Dolphins added more depth to their running backs, it's unclear if they really solved their issue in the rushing attack. This is where Dalvin Cook could come in. He has been one of the most consistently productive running backs in recent years and would provide a massive upgrade.

Cook has exceeded 1,100 rushing yards in each of the last four consecutive seasons with the Vikings. None of the current Dolphins' running backs have ever exceeded 900 rushing yards in any season of their entire NFL careers so far. Cook has the potential to elevate them from playoff hopefuls to Super Bowl contenders.

