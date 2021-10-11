NFL Rumors: Derek Carr refusing to extend contract with Raiders

What is Derek Carr's future status with the Las Vegas Raiders? Well, that's unclear. The 30-year-old Raiders quarterback has played solely with the organization since being drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

When does Derek Carr plan on negotiating a contract extension with the Las Vegas Raiders? Or will he try his hand at free agency since his career has seen an uptick in production recently?

Is QB Derek Carr refusing a contract extension with the Raiders?

Carr has said that he doesn't plan to negotiate a contract extension during the 2021 NFL season. That appears to be the right decision as the Las Vegas Raiders are off to one of their best starts in years. Carr is also the current NFL passing leader headed into this week with over 1,300 passing yards through four weeks of play.

Derek Carr is currently under contract with the Las Vegas Raiders through the 2022 NFL season, meaning he still has one more full season after the current one to get a contract extension completed.

Carr will likely negotiate a contract extension with the Raiders in the upcoming offseason, which financially is the best route to take. The Raiders only have about $3 million in remaining salary cap space this season, so Carr is waiting to hash out a deal that will give him and the Raiders more money to work within a possible extension.

Unless the current situation surrounding Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden gets even worse, and leads Carr to depart, it seems that the quarterback will remain and wants to remain a Raider for the entirety of his career.

Carr recently said:

"There's still more, and I want to do it here," Carr said over the summer. "I don't want to do it anywhere else. I've said it over and over again—I'd probably quit football if I had to play for somebody else. I'm a Raider for my entire life, and I'm going to root for one team for the rest of my life, and it's the Raiders. I just feel that so strong in my heart."

The Raiders have said they don't plan on making a change at quarterback as long as they have Derek Carr, and with his desire to stay, it seems the organization will likely give him what he wants.

Edited by Henno van Deventer