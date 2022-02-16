NFL Rumors: Derek Carr reportedly set to sign extension worth $40 million per season 

Derek Carr's longevity with the Las Vegas Raiders is an enigma. Since being drafted in 2014, he has played in one playoff game. Despite this, he has survived five coaching changes.

The quarterback could now be in line to earn money within the range of some of the league's top quarterback contracts.

Vincent Bonsignore @VinnyBonsignore As it relates to Derek Carr and the @Raiders , the sense is no proposals have been exchanged yet on an extension. You'll see various numbers being thrown around, but, as I've been reporting, any extension would likely be in the $40m per season range. As it relates to Derek Carr and the @Raiders, the sense is no proposals have been exchanged yet on an extension. You'll see various numbers being thrown around, but, as I've been reporting, any extension would likely be in the $40m per season range.

According to Raiders reporter Vincent Bonsignore, the Raiders and Carr haven't talked about an extension. However, when they do, the extension could put the quarterback in the $40 million per season range.

He says that, for example, if the team gives him a two-year extension, factoring in the 2021 salary, he would be making $100 million over three years.

Overall, based on his statement, it appears the odds of the team going into the full 40-range are on the low-end. That said, they are far from zero. Based on his example, Carr would be averaging about $33.3 million over three years.

However, considering he made $22 million in 2021, the extension would need to go into the 40s to raise the average to $33.3 million.

Is Derek Carr worth it?

Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Chargers

Earning more than $40 million per season would place the quarterback in the top three highest paid quarterbacks in the league.

According to Spotrac, the most expensive quarterbacks on average are Dak Prescott ($40 million), Josh Allen ($43 million), and Patrick Mahomes ($45 million).

If Carr earns more than $40 million, he will likely be the third-highest paid quarterback in the NFL heading into 2022. Is the quarterback worth more than what the other roughly 30 quarterbacks are making?

The most likely answer is "no." However, for a franchise that has struggled mightily over the last two decades, the quarterback may be the only thing keeping them afloat through a surprise rebuild.

As such, the team may feel a lot of pressure to keep him around. If that is the case, it will show on the final check paid to the quarterback.

Otherwise, the act of the Raiders paying Mahomes-type money for half of the passing touchdowns (23 touchdowns for Carr in 2021 versus 50 for Mahomes in 2018) is a head-scratcher.

Will the team follow through or will they embrace a full rebuild under new head coach Josh McDaniels?

Edited by Adam Dickson