NFL Rumors: DK Metcalf set to bag massive guaranteed contract to stay with Seahawks

DK Metcalf is about to become the next NFL wide receiver to cash in.

The Seattle Seahawks star has been missing from mandatory mini camp as discussions with the Seattle front office have rumbled on. But the end may be in sight, as Metcalf looks set to pen a new multi-year extension.

Analysts are estimating that the contract will likely be in the region of a $110 million four-year deal, with over $70 fully guarenteed. A contract in that range would make Metcalf the third highest paid wideout in the league. He will only be behind the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill and the Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams, who both penned new deals this off-season.

Parker @ParkerLewes DK Metcalf is 24 years old. There is not a scenario where it makes sense to move on from him. If you plan on competing for a Super Bowl, he's your guy. If you're rebuilding, he's your guy DK Metcalf is 24 years old. There is not a scenario where it makes sense to move on from him. If you plan on competing for a Super Bowl, he's your guy. If you're rebuilding, he's your guy https://t.co/FCoylyHmiY

Plenty of NFL experts have suggested that the Seahawks should look to trade DK Metcalf as they regard Seattle as a team in full rebuild mode. But head coach Pete Carroll sees it differently. While speaking to the media, he stressed the importance of the next few weeks in regards to getting a deal signed:

"These are crucial weeks to get something done."

Is DK Metcalf a top 3 wide receiver?

Regardless of whether DK Metcalf is or isn't a top-three wide receiver, it appears that he is about to be paid like one.

The obvious comparison is his former college teammate A.J. Brown. He pocketed a $100 million four-year contract from the Philadelphia Eagles on draft night, following his surprise trade from the Tennessee Titans. Brown is currently the fifth highest paid WR in the league.

During his three years in the league, DK Metcalf has caught 216 passes for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns, and is averaging 4.4 catches a game for 65 yards. By comparison, fellow Ole Miss product Brown has 185 receptions for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns, at an average of 4.3 catches per game for 70 yards.

In terms of production, there is very little between the pair. But Metcalf has proven himself to have greater availability, which is often referred to as the most important ability of all. Brown, meanwhile, has had a few injury issues, reflected in the fact that he has played in fewer games than Metcalf.

Victor Williams @ThePhillyPod Most TDs from 2019 draft class:



• DK Metcalf: 29

• AJ Brown: 25

• Deebo Samuel: 22

• Hollywood Brown: 21

• Diontae Johnson: 20

• Terry McLaurin: 16 Most TDs from 2019 draft class:• DK Metcalf: 29• AJ Brown: 25• Deebo Samuel: 22• Hollywood Brown: 21• Diontae Johnson: 20• Terry McLaurin: 16 https://t.co/oSUk0Z1JVO

Both have spent their careers functioning in similar run-heavy offenses. But while Brown established himself as the clear number one in Tennessee, Metcalf and Lockett duelled it out in Seattle to be Russell Wilson's go-to target.

Interestingly, both are signed to the same agent, so it should come as no surprise that they are about to be paid at a similar level. Once again, is DK Metcalf a genuine top-three wideout? Some believe so, and he has put up impressive numbers in an offense that does not always cater to his talents.

There is definitely more to come from the Ole Miss alumni, but whether Drew Lock or Geno Smith are the men to extract that from him is a different matter.

