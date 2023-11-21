NFL Rumors: Dolphins owner Stephen Ross considering piece $5,700,000,000 franchise

According to reports, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is considering selling a stake in the team. The owner bought the team in 2009 and has been the majority owner since then. This sale is for a minority stake, so Ross would likely remain the majority owner in Miami.

Andy Slater reported on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is in talks to sell a minority stake in the team, Hard Rock Stadium, and F1 Miami to hedge-fund manager Ken Griffin, multiple sources tell me. The NFL is also aware, sources say."

This is not the major sales that have taken place in the past, like the Washington Commanders being sold by Dan Snyder or David Tepper purchasing the Carolina Panthers. This is a minority owner coming in, so not much would change in operation.

How much is Dolphins owner Stephen Ross worth in 2023?

Stephen Ross is worth about $10.1 billion

Stephen Ross, who rose to fame by becoming chairman and majority owner of The Related Companies, a global real estate development firm he founded in the '70s, is the Dolphins owner. Thanks to those things, he currently has a net worth of about $10.1 million.

Who is Ken Griffin? All you need to know about billionaire hedge-fund manager

Ken Griffin, who could become an owner for the Miami Dolphins, is an American hedge fund manager, entrepreneur and investor. He founded Citadel LLC, and he is also the CEO, co-CIO, and 80% owner. Citadel is a multinational hedge fund. Griffin also owns Citadel Securities, one of the largest market makers in the U.S.

The investor is 55 years old and holds a stunning net worth of $35.2 billion. He is one of the wealthiest men out there and would like to get involved with the Dolphins.

Where do the Dolphins rank among most expensive NFL franchises in 2023?

The Miami Dolphins are the 11th-most valuable team in the NFL, based on Forbes' estimation. They are worth $5.7 billion per the 2023 valuation. They rank just ahead of the Houston Texans.

NFL rank Team 2023 Valuation (Forbes) Value increase year-by-year 1 Dallas Cowboys $9.2 billion 20% 2 New York Giants $7.04 billion 23% 3 Los Angeles Rams $6.94 billion 17% 4 New England Patriots $6.7 billion 14% 5 San Francisco 49ers $6.15 billion 19% 6 New York Jets $6.11 billion 27% 7 Washington Commanders $6.05 billion 27% 8 Chicago Bears $6 billion 20% 9 Philadelphia Eagles $5.95 billion 27% 10 Las Vegas Raiders $5.77 billion 41% 11 Miami Dolphins $5.7 billion 29% 12 Houston Texans $5.5 billion 26% 13 Atlanta Falcons $5.15 billion 33% 14 Denver Broncos $4.87 billion 5% 15 Seattle Seahawks $4.82 billion 10%

They are narrowly behind the Las Vegas Raiders, but they're still firmly one of the most valuable teams out there.