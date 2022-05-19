NFL Rumors: Drew Brees' return 'complicated' after latest shoulder surgery 

After Drew Brees retired and moved on to broadcasting, no one ever thought that he’d entertain the idea of coming back to the NFL. After all, his final two seasons were plagued with injuries, and he transitioned to the analyst desk without much trouble.

Drew Brees @drewbrees Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know

The former New Orleans Saints quarterback recently suggested in a tweet he wasn’t sure about what he wanted to do after the offseason. He said he may return to broadcasting, or he may even decide to come out of retirement and play football.

This was news to the Saints new head coach Dennis Allen, who commented on Brees’ claims when asked about them at a golf tournament.

"My wife's the one that told me about it because I don't follow social media. So I thought, 'Well, that's interesting. That'll bring up some questions tomorrow at the golf tournament.' Yeah but certainly, I think it was a comment made in jest, and we certainly haven't had any conversations in that regard."

Brees was most likely just stirring the pot, but even if he was serious, a recent shoulder surgery would derail any hopes at a comeback. Just two weeks ago, Brees went under the knife for issues with his left shoulder. With the timetable for rehabilitation in the NFL, Breez wouldn’t even be ready to start throwing in practice until the season was half over.

Drew Brees may have gotten a lukewarm reception as an NFL analyst, but a return to the field seems highly unlikely

As for the Saints, they will enter the season with Jameis Winston, most likely, under center. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had his shot last year after spending some time behind Brees, and he seemed to be heating up before a knee injury against his former team ended his season.

While Brees coming back to the Saints is unlikely, there may also be little chance of him returning to broadcasting. He was often criticized for being a little too vanilla and holding back when it came to giving honest criticism about players and coaches. Still, most pros have a rough rookie outing, and Brees could get better over time.

