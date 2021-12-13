NFL Rumors: Eagles QB Gardner Minshew likely to garner trade interest in offseason

The Philadelphia Eagles made an interesting move to trade for Gardner Minshew before the start of the 2021 NFL season. He came to town as a young quarterback with starting experience behind another young signal-caller in Jalen Hurts.

Minshew got his first start of the year in Week 13 against the New York Jets. He looked great, throwing for two touchdowns in the 33-18 win over the lowly Jets. So would that be enough to create a quarterback controversy for the 6-7 Eagles?

That does not appear to be the case. However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport recently wrote a story detailing the trade interest in Minshew.

Gardner Minshew could be traded once again

Rapoport explained how NFL teams around the league view Minshew:

"Most teams view Minshew as at least a bridge starter with upside; at worst he's a high-level backup. Could he generate at least a mid-round pick, giving the Eagles an upgrade considering what they gave up in compensation? Perhaps."

Rapoport also reported that the Carolina Panthers checked in on Minshew this year. That alone proves their is interest regarding the young quarterback.

Minshew got his start with the Jacksonville Jaguars after being a sixth-round pick by the team in 2019. He played in 14 games that season after Nick Foles went down with an injury in Week 1. Minshew, finishing with 21 touchdowns put his name on the map as a potential long-term option for Jacksonville.

Injuries held him to eight starts in 2020 and a 1-15 record allowed the Jaguars to get a fresh start by drafting Trevor Lawrence as their new franchise savior.

That led to the Eagles being able to acquire him for a sixth-round pick in the offseason. All it takes sometimes for a backup quarterback to build up his stock is one good start. Minshew got that against the Jets and even if he doesn't throw another pass this season, his 2021 tape looks great.

Minshew has 21 starts in three NFL seasons. Having any starting experience is huge for teams seeking a strong backup option. Minshew fits the bill of being ready to step in at any moment, without the stage being too big for him.

The most likely scenario is Minshew being acquired in a trade to either be a backup or to fight for a starting job in a city where the situation is not clear. Think back to what the Denver Broncos did with Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock this season.

The other option is the Eagles could opt to hold onto him if they remain unsure about Hurts as the long-term option. But if that is the case, the team may take a more extreme approach and try to land a top veteran or even take a quarterback in the first round.

Minshew is in a great position, as these rumors point toward other NFL teams having faith in him. That could mean another chance to start, perhaps opening the door to him having a long and lucrative career as a backup.

