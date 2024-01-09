NFL Rumors: Former Raiders HC Jon Gruden on verge of return to league after controversial exit in 2021

Is Jon Gruden set for an explosive return to the NFL? On Monday, sources told The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate that the Saints were eyeing the former Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach as an addition to their coaching staff.

The two sides had met over dinner shortly before the Saints visited the Buccaneers in Week 17 of the 2023-24 season. Other than being an unpaid consultant for the Super Bowl XLIV champions, Gruden has not had a major role in football since resigning from the Raiders in 2021 following the revelation of offensive emails he made to former cohort and then-Washington general manager Bruce Allen between 2011 and 2018.

These emails were leaked during an investigation into workplace toxicity in the Washington organization. Gruden is suing the league and commisioner Roger Goodell for damages.

Jon Gruden's NFL career explained

The colorful story that's Jon Gruden's NFL career, can be traced back to the 1990 season, when he served as an offensive assistant to then-San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach Mike Holmgren.

After a brief stint as wide receivers coach at the University of Pittsburgh, he returned to the pros with the Green Bay Packers, where he served in various positions under Holmgren for three years.

He would truly break through in the coaching ranks in 1998, when Oakland Raiders owner/general manager Al Davis named him the new head coach. He earned the nickname "Chucky" for his resemblance to the horror movie character and fiery temperament.

Gruden turned the then-struggling team's fortunes around, going from consecutive 8-8 seasons to AFC West champions and a conference title game appearance by 2000.

In 2002, the Raiders shocked fans by pulling off a massive trade, sending their coach to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for four draft picks and cash. The move backfired spectacularly: Gruden used his knowledge of their offensive playbook to lead his new team to a 48-21 rout at Super Bowl XXXVIII.

After six more mostly disappointing seasons in Southwest Florida, Jon Gruden was fired in Jan. 2009, beginning a nine-year hiatus. It ended in dramatic fashion in 2018, when he was announced to be returning to the Raiders on a massive 10-year, $100-million contract that included a no-trade clause. He would not last even halfway before resigning.