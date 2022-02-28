NFL Rumors: Insider reveals trade package teams must cough up for Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is one of several top NFL quarterbacks with trade rumors circling his name this offseason. Yet he has a no-trade clause in his contract, so any deal would have to be to a team of his choosing.

That means teams with a structure to win now stand out in the sweepstakes. That could include teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, and Indianapolis Colts, to name a few.

But any trade for Wilson would not come cheap. In fact, ESPN writer Brady Henderson revealed what it could cost to swing a deal for the veteran quarterback.

"It might take three first-round picks to get their attention, and most importantly, any offer would have to give the Seahawks a clear path to a replacement who could help them win a Super Bowl. But they probably don't think that guy exists in such a weak quarterback draft, nor is it likely that they see him sitting on the trade block."

Henderson explained how it may take three first-round picks just to get the Seattle Seahawks to listen. And beyond that, the team will need to have a path toward landing their next signal-caller. This report alone makes a Wilson trade feel unlikely, unless he demands one and refuses to change his mind.

Teams trying to add Russell Wilson face a tough path to do so

All the teams interested in Wilson are in this position because they do not have a star in place under center. That makes it impossible for a team to send draft capital and a legitimate starting quarterback to Seattle in any trade.

For example, the Steelers may be all-in on pursuing the veteran. But Seattle is not going to add Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins as potential new starters. The same is true with Denver and Drew Lock.

Three first-rounders is also a big risk, considering Wilson is 33 years old and is only under contract through the 2023 season. He could easily go to a new team and decide to leave before all those traded first-round picks are even used. That kind of draft capital makes more sense for a younger player like Deshaun Watson, who is also under contract through 2025.

So for all the drama about Wilson taking the Seahawks out of his Twitter profile, any trade seems unlikely at this point. The team already brought Pete Carroll back and that could mean they will try to make it work one more time in 2022.

A trade next year may make more sense as Wilson will have one year remaining on his deal. That could mean he gets an audition year with a new team. The asking price would also be much lower, making it easier to get a deal done and start a new era in Seattle. There would also be a new quarterback class to choose from.

A trade is still possible, but the asking price may mean several teams drop out of the running.

