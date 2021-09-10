NFL Rumors: Is Larry Fitzgerald retiring? What we know about the WR's plans for 2021 

Larry Fitzgerald seems to be in a happy place. But scores of fans who saw him light up the league can scarcely contemplate him being content away from a football field. After all, people have been announcing his premature retirement for years now and he he has always returned.

I feel like we’ve been retiring Larry Fitzgerald for 5 years now — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 24, 2018

Has Larry Fitzgerald finally made up his mind about retirement?

As the NFL season kicked off without him, it seems clearer than ever that he is leaning towards retirement even though he is keeping the door open to a return. In any other profession, a person might retire after a long career and then decide to rejoin if an opportunity arises. But in professional sports, fans seem to want even great players like Larry Fitzgerald to draw a hard line and not leave them hanging.

Larry Fitzgerald and his plans this season

When speaking recently to Sirius XM Mad Dog Radio Show host Jim Gray, Larry Fitzgerald revealed that he's still in the NFL, albeit mentally. He still loves the game and will be rooting for his friends in the league. Of course, the Arizona Cardinals will be at the top of his mind.

He added that he misses the interaction with his teammates, but there are definite upsides to him not being part of the NFL at this time. He gets to spend more time with family and friends, who he would normally not be able to spend time with during the season. Larry Fitzgerald added that his desire remains the same but it is his contentment that is leading him to delay the decision to either walk away or return.

"The desire to play at this time is the same as it's been. I'm very comfortable with that. But you never know what tomorrow holds. Right now I'm very content. I'm very content."

Right now, he is taking it moment to moment. Fitzgerald flirted with retirement in 2020, but decided to return to try to win a Super Bowl ring.

Larry Fitzgerald isn’t retiring.

1-year contract with the Cardinals. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 15, 2020

He may be waiting out part of the regular season to join a team that has a legitimate chance to win the Super Bowl and sign with them. If that situation does not arise, he seems quite happy to let things be as they are and ride off into the sunset.

