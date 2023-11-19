NFL Rumors: Jets to pursue $140,000,000 Davante Adams trade for dream pair with Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets are reportedly to pursue Aaron Rodgers' former teammate Davante Adams this offseason in a substantial trade. They reportedly reached out in inquiry this year at the trade deadline as a way to bring Rodgers' teammate over and galvanize the offense. He's on a $140 million deal for multiple years, so it wouldn't be a rental and the Jets could count on him being there for when Rodgers returns from injury.

It is unclear whether or not Adams will be moved. There was a reported refusal to do so this year, even as the team was crumbling around him. Now with a new GM coming into town likely this offseason, things may change.

The Las Vegas Raiders fired Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler, so a full rebuild could be coming. Their recent moves have been disastrous, and they could recoup a lot of assets and save a lot of money if they trade Adams.

One insider revealed per ESPN that despite how Las Vegas feels, the Jets "might not take no for an answer" and be persistent enough to get a deal. It took them forever to land Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers, so they are clearly persistent.

What could Davante Adams cost the Jets?

Trading for Davante Adams would be far from cheap for the New York Jets. It would cost them a pretty penny, as the initial Aaron Rodgers trade did. One aspect of that trade plays a key role in their ability to perform this deal.

NFL insider Peter Bukowski pointed out that the only reason Adams could theoretically become a Jet is because of Rodgers' injury, one that forced Zach Wilson back into action.

Had he played a large percentage of the snaps this season, the second-round pick they sent to Green Bay would have vested into a first-round selection. Without one, it would be hard to imagine Vegas parting ways with their star.

Thanks to his injury, they'll have a little better draft capital, but it would still likely cost a host of picks and players to bring Adams over to the Big Apple.