NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers could make Saquon Barkley a priority target for next season

The Los Angeles Chargers recently hired Jim Harbaugh as their next head coach in one of the biggest blockbuster moves this year. He will replace Brandon Staley for the upcoming 2024 NFL season after winning a college football National Championship with the Michigan Wolverines. He also previously led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2012.

Harbaugh obviously brings a winning reputation with him to Los Angeles as he looks to put his own touches on the underachieving Chargers. Former quarterback Ryan Leaf recently appeared on Good Morning Football to discuss the transition. He also named one superstar that Harbaugh could target.

"One thing I think about Jim Harbaugh, in terms of what he wants to do offensively, is Austin Ekeler is a big part of what that could be with them running the football," Leaf said. "But I do think that Saquon Barkley is going to be at the top of his list, in terms of what he wants to do with the running back position."

"With him being a free agent, I think they can franchise tag him again. It's a lot of money, but it's something I know that Jim Harbaugh wants to do. He wants to run the football and he wants to use those guys down the field with play-action."

Saquon Barkley and Austin Ekeler are both scheduled to become free agents during the 2024 NFL offseason. This means both of them are free to sign with any team that offers them a contract unless they receive a franchise tag. Barkley went through this last year with the New York Giants.

If the Chargers tag Ekeler or offer him an extension, he is likely to remain in Los Angeles. Even if the Giants tag Barkley again, the Chargers can still acquire him if they want to. It would just require surrendering a predetermined package draft pick, depending upon which tag is used.

It will be interesting to see if Harbaugh desires one or both of them. His new contract suggests that the Chargers are willing to give him plenty of decision-making power.

Breaking down Jim Harbaugh's contract with LA Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers recently signed Jim Harbaugh to a massive contract worth $80 million over the next five years. This instantly makes him one of the highest-paid head coaches in NFL history, trailing only Sean Payton and Bill Belichick. Both had a major influence on player and personnel decisions, and Harbaugh is likely to receive relatively similar power.

Harbaugh earned his payday through an extremely successful head coaching career. He won an NFC Championship with the San Francisco 49ers and three consecutive Big Ten titles with the Michigan Wolverines. In his final college football game last season, he defeated the Washington Huskies to win his first National Championship.