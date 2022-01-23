NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh's return to league could see a HC leave for Michigan

With multiple NFL head coaching vacancies opening up around the league following the end of the regular-season, Jim Harbaugh's name is being floated as a potential candidate for many teams.

This, in turn, means that there could be a potential head coaching vacancy at the Michigan University football team should Harbaugh leave. Recent reports indicate that many current head coaches in the NFL might be willing to move in the opposite direction and give the college game a shot.

Matt Rhule at the forefront of candidates to replace Jim Harbaugh at Michigan

Carolina Panthers Training Camp

Right now, Jim Harbaugh is being linked most strongly with the Las Vegas Raiders. Owner Mark Davis would love to have him back in the NFL, considering the stellar 44-19 record he accumulated as head coach with the San Francisco 49ers for four years.

Harbaugh reached three NFC Championship games, winning one to reach a Super Bowl. Additionally, there is history between Harbaugh and the Raiders considering he began his coaching career as a quarterbacks coach when the franchise was still in Oakland. If he were to return, it would be a reunion that the fans will be hoping can restore the franchise to its former glory.

uSTADIUM @uSTADIUM Source: #Michigan has offered HC Jim Harbaugh a “large” extension to remain their HC. Harbaugh is still waiting to see what happens with the #Raiders HC opening. “He’ll either be back at UM or in Las Vegas.” Source: #Michigan has offered HC Jim Harbaugh a “large” extension to remain their HC. Harbaugh is still waiting to see what happens with the #Raiders HC opening. “He’ll either be back at UM or in Las Vegas.”

If the above scenario, with the Raiders or any other team were to transpire, then naturally there will be a vacancy at Michigan. Matt Rhule is being tipped as one of the leading candidates for the job. Unlike Jim Harbaugh, his stint in the NFL has not gone well at all.

He is coming off a losing season with the Carolina Panthers, who went 5-12 and finished last in the NFC South. He is presently stuck with Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker as his quarterbacks, and immediate improvement does not look to be on the horizon.

Last year, he was heavily linked with the Penn State vacancy when it opened up and kept tabs on LSU as well. Though he has denied any links back to college football, he might find the lure of a well-run program in Michigan impossible to ignore if the vacancy opens up.

Justin Spiro @DarkoStateNews I don’t know how we should even feel about the Harbaugh thing.



He’s obviously a good coach, but it’s not like he’s been a massive roadblock for MSU.



My gut is to say it would be a loss for Michigan; I’d bet on the replacement being worse.



But what if Matt Rhule is there? I don’t know how we should even feel about the Harbaugh thing.He’s obviously a good coach, but it’s not like he’s been a massive roadblock for MSU.My gut is to say it would be a loss for Michigan; I’d bet on the replacement being worse.But what if Matt Rhule is there?

Nothing is settled right now, though there will be a lot more intrigue to come. The coaching carousel is just getting started and there will be many twists and turns to come. But it will not be a surprise to see Jim Harbaugh back in the NFL and Matt Rhule back in college football, given their respective records at both levels.

If things were indeed to play out this way, it would be fascinating to see who takes over as head coach of the Carolina Panthers in Matt Rhule's stead. Watch this space to keep tabs on all the latest rumblings around the league.

