NFL Rumors: Josh Jacobs, Raiders reach impasse on new contract negotiations

With the franchise tag deadline for players to reach a long-term deal being a day off, it seems likely that the Las Vegas Raiders and Josh Jacobs won't agree to a long-term deal.

Jacobs was one of three running backs this off-season to be franchise tagged along with Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard. Each running back is set to earn $10.1 million of guaranteed money this season, but all three would like to sign long-term deals.

Jacobs will reportedly not report to training camp with the team if the two sides can't reach a long-term deal. According to ProFootballTalk, the belief is that the two sides are far apart on a long-term deal. If Jacobs doesn't report to training camp, he will not be fined since he currently isn't under contract.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Report: Josh Jacobs, Raiders believed to be too far apart to reach deal by deadline. nbcsports.com/nfl/profootbal…

The deadline to reach a long-term deal with franchise-tagged players is tomorrow at 4:00 p.m. ET. Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram just reached a long-term deal with the team, inking a three-year $42.5 million deal with $25.5 million guaranteed.

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report



Engram comes off a career-high 73 catches and 766 yards last season. BREAKING: #Jaguars and Pro Bowl TE Evan Engram have agreed to a 3-year, $42.5M deal with $25.5M guaranteed, ahead of tomorrow’s deadline, per sources.Engram comes off a career-high 73 catches and 766 yards last season.

Saquon Barkley is in a similar situation to Josh Jacobs and may hold out

Saquon Barkley during New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is in a similar situation as Josh Jacobs.

According to The New York Post, Barkley turned down a deal from the Giants that included $19.5 million in guaranteed money. He is reportedly seeking a contract with at least $22.5 million guaranteed.

The Giants' two priorities this off-season were to retain both Daniel Jones and Barkley. They reached a four-year $160 million extension with their franchise quarterback a day before the franchise tag window closed, which resulted in them tagging Barkley at $10.1 million.

Like Jacobs, Barkley is expected to skip training camp, and he could potentially sit out the start of the 2023 season.

Running back Tony Pollard, who was also tagged by the Dallas Cowboys, seems okay with playing this season on the tag. He's the only one of the three backs to sign the tag.

With time running out, we will see if Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley manage to negotiate deals, and if not, what they plan to do thereafter.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault