NFL Rumors: Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley issues prompt running backs to launch group chat to address disrespect

The situations of Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs are not favorable for them, with both running backs not agreeing a long-term deal with their teams and, not having signed the franchise tag, having to decide about whether to dress up or holdout the entire 2023 season.

Once the deadline passed, many famous running backs - even those who aren't involved in the current situation - took to social media to criticize the league's current devaluation of the position. The strategy attracted lots of attention, but as to any practical effect, there was none.

Now, they're teaming up in different ways. According to reports obtained by Pro Football Talk, running backs all across the league created a group text chain to discuss the current state of the position and what they could do to improve their contract negotations, since it's a league-wide problem that's not set to improve until the current CBA expires in 2030.

Per a league source, veteran running backs have organized a group text chain, during which they have been commiserating about the current market at the position — and brainstorming regarding strategies for improving the situation. While that alone won’t do anything, it’s important for the wheel to squeak as loudly as possible. They need to be heard. They need to get media to make the case on their behalf. They need to get fans to understand the situation. Ultimately, they need the league and the NFL Players Association to recognize the problem, and to fix it.

Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs don't get contract extensions, will play in 2023 under franchise tag

For both running backs, the situation is exactly the same. The two sides, player and team, were too far apart on the numbers for a contract extension. Barkley and Jacobs received the $10.1 million tag in March but did not signed yet.

They will either play under the franchise tag once they sign or they'll sit out for the entire 2023 season and become a free agent in 2024. No option is good enough, especially if you check the running back market over the previous years.

Barkley and Jacobs are at a crossroads with no chance of winning the game.

