NFL Rumors: Maurice Hurst hints at Browns opening 2024 NFL season in Brazil against Eagles

The Cleveland Browns may be opening their 2024 season outside the shores of Lake Erie.

The NFL plans to hold an opening-week game at Sao Paulo, Brazil's Corinthians Arena on Sept. 6, with the Philadelphia Eagles as the designated home team. And Maurice Hurst has seemingly hinted that the Browns will be the Eagles' opponents on that date.

Speaking on the team's eponymous daily ESPN Radio show on Friday, the recently-extended defensive tackle made this inadvertent remark when asked about preparations for the 2024 season:

"Well, I mean we are playing in Brazil this year. We could just do a little Rio trip!"

He would later clarify his comments on X, formerly Twitter:

An analysis of the Browns' 2024 opponents

While no definitive schedule has been released yet, the Cleveland Browns' 2024 slate of opponents provides much intrigue.

Besides the usual divisional rivals in the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers, they will also be facing the entire AFC West, led by the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at home.

Interestingly, running back Kareem Hunt began his career at Arrowhead, only to be released after a video emerged of him shoving a woman at a Cleveland hotel. He would sign with the Browns just over two months afterward, but did not make his team debut until November.

They will be also visiting the Denver Broncos, the former team of Jerry Jeudy. The wide receiver, who was acquired via trade almost a week ago, is expected to play a major role in a receiving corps that also includes Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and tight end David Njoku.

The Browns will also be visiting Florida twice, battling their fellow divisional runners-up in the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars.

When it comes to interconference opponents, the entire NFC East will be on their schedule, including the potential Brazil matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Besides that, there will be also a clash with the Dallas Cowboys in what will be Cooper's first game against his former team.

Other opponents on the schedule are the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, Washington Commanders and New Orleans Saints.